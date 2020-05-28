Buy a Dineplan voucher to help Velskoendraai Farmstall and its local suppliers

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Lockdown Binge
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kevin Kriedemann - Founder at Africa.film
Today at 21:31
LUNCHTIME LIVE with Jarrad Ricketts
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
jarrad rickets
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
[LISTEN] Lab explains radio jock's false positive Covid-19 result Award-winning presenter Tshatha Ngobe announced to Ukhozi FM listeners on Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus. 28 May 2020 2:28 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Politics
When WC Health asked Leafy Tech for a testing booth they rose to the occasion Farhana Monier, owner of artisan woodworking company Leafy tech explains how they pivoted their business during lockdown. 28 May 2020 11:00 AM
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints? The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''. 27 May 2020 7:58 PM
South African based e-commerce fashion retailer gets R100 million investment RunwaySale, an e-commerce fashion retailer, has received an investment of R100 million from an international private equity firm. 27 May 2020 7:25 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward
Local

Buy a Dineplan voucher to help Velskoendraai Farmstall and its local suppliers

28 May 2020 1:00 PM
by
Tags:
Clanwilliam
Restaurant
Cederberg
#SaveYourFaves
Dineplan voucher
Velskoendraai Farmstall
farmers market
gift shop
The Velskoendraai Farmstall and Restaurant in Clanwilliam supports local producers from surrounding areas. They need your help to survive.

The family-run establishment has a restaurant as well as a farmers market and gift shop that uplifts local suppliers in the community.

The farmstall sells their homemade preserves, jams, baked rusks, and cookies. They also stock arts, crafts, local rooibos tea products (available for Rooibos Tea Tasting Experience), wines, gin, and beers.

Business owner Louise Nortje says the Velskoendraai Farmstall directly supports nine households, in addition to its wide range of local suppliers.

The establishment is primarily dependent on tourism and has struggled to keep afloat since reopening in May.

When you buy a Velskoendraai Farmstall voucher for R200 or more, you receive 10% extra value when you redeem it. Buy a voucher here.

You can also choose to make a donation towards paying the farmstall's staff. Click here to donate.

Velskoendraai Farmstall is currently offering takeaways and home deliveries of delicious hot soups, farm bread, fresh produce boxes, and other goodies. Visit their Facebook page for more info.

We are very dependent on tourists and local people driving and coming to see our lovely flowers and visiting the Cederberg. It's been really a big knock for us to close down.

Louise Nortje, Owner -Velskoen Draai Farmstall

I bought the farmstall at the end of 2017. I left my real job to pursue the dream. It was a very nice dream, until a few weeks ago when the dream turned into a nightmare and we had to close our doors.

Louise Nortje, Owner -Velskoen Draai Farmstall

By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.

Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.

If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.

Listen for more on how you can help Velskoendraai Farmstall keep operating:


28 May 2020 1:00 PM
by
Tags:
Clanwilliam
Restaurant
Cederberg
#SaveYourFaves
Dineplan voucher
Velskoendraai Farmstall
farmers market
gift shop

Recommended

More from Support your favourite small business for a better South Africa after lockdown

thiart-coffee-shopsave-your-faves-croppedjpg

Support ThiArt Coffee and help protect livelihoods in Clanwilliam and Vredendal

27 May 2020 12:08 PM

ThiArt Coffee is an independent coffee shop and restaurant operating in Clanwilliam and Vredendal. They need help surviving the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

captain-corndog-save-your-favespng

Buy a Dineplan voucher and help this halaal family food truck survive lockdown

20 May 2020 12:36 PM

Captain Corndog is a mobile food business that specialises in halaal American street foods, from corndogs to subs and Philly cheesesteaks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

milkwood-spa-insta-pic-save-your-favespng

Buy a Milkwood Spa voucher and get 40% extra value on face and body treatments

18 May 2020 12:51 PM

Support the Milkwood Spa along the Cape Whale Coast and treat yourself to a discounted facial or body treatment when the time is right.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

kreated-by-krissy-nail-art-save-your-favespng

Buy a Kreated by Krissy voucher to give your nails a glam makeover post-lockdown

15 May 2020 12:10 PM

Kreated by Krissy is a home-based nail salon in the Oakglen, Bellville area. You can buy a voucher from as little as R250 to show your support.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nude-coffee-save-your-favespng

Buy a voucher for this Stellenbosch coffee shop and help towards paying salaries

14 May 2020 12:07 PM

Nude Coffee is a small coffee shop in Eikestad Mall, Stellenbosch. Their staff members make the most delicious baked treats and sandwiches.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

paul-roux-save-your-favespng

Buy a voucher for this Still Bay hair salon, and you could win a weekend getaway

13 May 2020 1:52 PM

Paul Roux is a freelance hair and make-up artist who works in collaboration with Barbara se Plekkie hair salon in Still Bay.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

zizamele-ceramicsjpg

Support Zizamele Ceramics and help a team of talented Masi women to keep going

12 May 2020 12:51 PM

When you buy a Zizamele Ceramics voucher, you help local artisans from Masiphumulele stay employed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nobuntopng

Support this local candle company and help protect livelihoods in rural Napier

11 May 2020 12:37 PM

Nobunto is a local company in the Overberg region that sells hand-painted candles and ceramics. They need help surviving the lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

151130chimney.jpg

Buy a Cowl Cape voucher and get R200 off the next time they clean your chimney

8 May 2020 12:59 PM

You can buy a voucher and help fireplace maintenance company Cowl Cape survive the Covid-19 lockdown.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

strollajpg

Buy a Dineplan voucher for a future delicious meal at Strolla Restaurant & Bar

7 May 2020 1:24 PM

Save Your Faves vouchers is helping Cape Town's many local businesses that need support to survive the Covid-19 lockdown

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3

Lifestyle Local

South Africa’s largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed

Local

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

Mkhize: WC's high COVID-19 cases due to outbreaks in retail stores, factories

28 May 2020 5:30 PM

Opposition critical of WC govt's handling of COVID-19 pandemic

28 May 2020 5:16 PM

Motshekga confident in Gauteng's readiness to resume schooling on 1 June

28 May 2020 4:55 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA