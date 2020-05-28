Buy a Dineplan voucher to help Velskoendraai Farmstall and its local suppliers
The family-run establishment has a restaurant as well as a farmers market and gift shop that uplifts local suppliers in the community.
The farmstall sells their homemade preserves, jams, baked rusks, and cookies. They also stock arts, crafts, local rooibos tea products (available for Rooibos Tea Tasting Experience), wines, gin, and beers.
Business owner Louise Nortje says the Velskoendraai Farmstall directly supports nine households, in addition to its wide range of local suppliers.
The establishment is primarily dependent on tourism and has struggled to keep afloat since reopening in May.
When you buy a Velskoendraai Farmstall voucher for R200 or more, you receive 10% extra value when you redeem it. Buy a voucher here.
You can also choose to make a donation towards paying the farmstall's staff. Click here to donate.
Velskoendraai Farmstall is currently offering takeaways and home deliveries of delicious hot soups, farm bread, fresh produce boxes, and other goodies. Visit their Facebook page for more info.
We are very dependent on tourists and local people driving and coming to see our lovely flowers and visiting the Cederberg. It's been really a big knock for us to close down.Louise Nortje, Owner -Velskoen Draai Farmstall
I bought the farmstall at the end of 2017. I left my real job to pursue the dream. It was a very nice dream, until a few weeks ago when the dream turned into a nightmare and we had to close our doors.Louise Nortje, Owner -Velskoen Draai Farmstall
By supporting our Save Your Faves campaign, you give small businesses a fighting chance, one voucher at a time.
Tune in Monday to Friday at 10:35am as we profile local companies that could use your support.
If you’re a small business owner that wants to join the initiative, sign up here so your loyal customers can find you.
Listen for more on how you can help Velskoendraai Farmstall keep operating:
