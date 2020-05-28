South Africa’s largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed

The Zion Christian Church (ZCC) will not reopen, reported eNCA on Thursday.

Bishop Barnabas Lekganyane of Zion Christian Church. Picture: Abigail Javier/EWN.

The ZCC is one of Africa’s largest churches with almost four million members.

Bishop Lekganyane of the ZCC says it’s not safe to resume services and that all their churches will remain shut.

This is a breaking news story. More details to follow.

