140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss
Dr. Robert Macdonald, head of Western Cape Department of Social Development, says 140 people have been infected in 20 old age homes funded by the provincial government.
Approximately 65% of those infections are old age home staff members, MacDonald reports.
He says there is a risk of transmission from staff to old age home residents because many caregivers do not live on the premises and have to commute every day.
Care workers have to travel to the facilities everyday.. the workers get infected and bring it on to the facility.Dr Robert MacDonald, Head of Department - Western Cape Social Development
According to MacDonald, old age home residents cannot be released from their facilities under the current national disaster regulations.
He says the department has issued guidelines on screening measures, flu immunisation, and infection control protocols for the frail care facilities.
No clients may be coming and going from the facilities. No visitations are allowed. Family programmes are suspended.Dr Robert MacDonald, Head of Department - Western Cape Social Development
Some of the old age homes that have been hit by Covid-19 include Nazareth House and Highlands House in Vredehoek as well as Sen-Cit Resthaven in Strand and the Panorama Palms facility in Panorama.
A total of 76 people at the privatey-owned Panorama Palms have tested positive for Covid-19 (41 residents and 35 staff), according to centre manager Sean Fabricius.
CapeTalk host Pippa Hudson spoke to several facility managers to get a sense of the Covid-19 measures they have in place.
Listen to the multiple interviews on Lunch with Pippa Hudson:
