These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3

28 May 2020 3:01 PM
by
The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown.

The sale of liquor is only permitted from Monday to Thursday, between 9am and 5pm, under level 3.

This applies to both licensed premises and e-commerce delivery.

The transportation and distribution of liquor will be permitted from Friday 29 May to allow retail outlets time to prepare for when trading resumes come Monday 1 June.

The sale of liquor is prohibited on Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and public holidays, the government has announced.

Liquor cannot be consumed at the point of sale and no special liquor licenses will be granted during the national state of disaster.

Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel says taverns and restaurants will be allowed to sell alcohol in sealed containers for off-site consumption.


