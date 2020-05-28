Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco
It's bad news for smokers and hairdressers, but good news for fitness junkies and those who enjoy a tipple.
Government has expanded on the details of the lockdown regulations that will apply when the entire country moves down to Level 3 on Monday 1 June.
Below we take a glance at the key provisions of the lockdown level 3 regulations:
Here's what is allowed:
Alcohol can be sold, including at taverns, between Monday and Thursday from 9 am until 5 pm.
Domestic workers can return to work.
Attendance at a church, mosque, synagogue or other place of worship is permitted within the same province.
You'll also be able to exercise between the hours of 6am and 6pm, provided you don't do so in an 'organised group' and adhere to social distancing measures.
What's an organised group? Well, there's been no definition from the government as yet.
And here's what's still banned:
In a blow to the beauty industry, hairdressers and beauty salon will not be permitted to reopen.
Bad news for smokers, the sale (except for export) of tobacco products remains banned.
Parks and beaches remain out of bounds under level 3 of lockdown.
It is illegal under level 3 to be in a public place without a mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth.
Domestic air travel for anything other than business purposes remains prohibited.
Scroll to read the full regulations:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed
Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown.Read More
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'
"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"Read More
[LISTEN] Lab explains radio jock's false positive Covid-19 result
Award-winning presenter Tshatha Ngobe announced to Ukhozi FM listeners on Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details
The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June.Read More
South Africa’s largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed
Bishop Lekganyane of the Zion Christian Church says it’s not safe to resume services and that all their churches will remain shut.Read More
Hunger and a lack of books - the reality facing millions of learners in SA
With schools set to reopen on Monday, Lester Kiewit asks if it's possible for all learners to go back learning equally...Read More
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'
"We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA
"Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube.Read More
How sewage can help target Covid-19 hotspots
Asymptomatic Covid-19 people shed virus through urine and faeces both and ends up in waste water works which can be measured.Read More