Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco

It's bad news for smokers and hairdressers, but good news for fitness junkies and those who enjoy a tipple.

Government has expanded on the details of the lockdown regulations that will apply when the entire country moves down to Level 3 on Monday 1 June.

Below we take a glance at the key provisions of the lockdown level 3 regulations:

Here's what is allowed:

Alcohol can be sold, including at taverns, between Monday and Thursday from 9 am until 5 pm.

Domestic workers can return to work.

Attendance at a church, mosque, synagogue or other place of worship is permitted within the same province.

You'll also be able to exercise between the hours of 6am and 6pm, provided you don't do so in an 'organised group' and adhere to social distancing measures.

What's an organised group? Well, there's been no definition from the government as yet.

And here's what's still banned:

In a blow to the beauty industry, hairdressers and beauty salon will not be permitted to reopen.

Bad news for smokers, the sale (except for export) of tobacco products remains banned.

Parks and beaches remain out of bounds under level 3 of lockdown.

It is illegal under level 3 to be in a public place without a mask or similar covering over the nose and mouth.

Domestic air travel for anything other than business purposes remains prohibited.

Scroll to read the full regulations: