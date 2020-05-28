The iconic bakery in Cape Town has fallen on hard times and faces the threat of permanent closure amid the lockdown.

Charly’s Bakery was founded by Jacqui Beiss and her late-husband Charly and is now run by Beiss and her three daughters.

By donating towards their crowdfunding project, you qualify for a range of unique rewards and vouchers created by Charly’s Bakery.

The family-run business needs help raising money to keep their doors open and its 25 staff members employed.

Charly's Bakery has been around for 31 years and we're very grateful that we've become an institution in Cape Town. Jacqui Biess - Charly's Bakery

We're a place where you can come...we've taken our Victorian building and decorated it like a cake...our cakes are unique...it's a place where Capetonians like to bring their visitors to to show off. Jacqui Biess - Charly's Bakery

The last 63 days have been one of the most incredible learning experiences of my entire life...we expected three weeks, possibly five weeks of lockdown...luckily I watched what was happening worldwide, so I got hold of the bank, asked for a payment holiday on our bond and started preparing papers for employees for UIF. Jacqui Biess - Charly's Bakery

Charly’s Bakery in Zonnebloem, Cape Town. Image: Instagram

Listen to the interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help