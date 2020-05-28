Streaming issues? Report here
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis

28 May 2020 7:47 PM
by
Tags:
Lockdown
COVID-19
The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.

The SA economy is in so much trouble, the vast majority of us are going to be dragged to the bottom.

We're talking about planning for retirement in a crisis when all of us are feeling gloomy.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, has some practical advice.

I think it's one of those decades where the whole of the financial structure of people's saving, the way they spend, borrow money for property, all changes and turns on its head and I think the longer lockdown carries on, the longer it takes for us to get on the road again.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

I think the first step to take is investors are going to need to increase the allocation to shares over the next while - I'm not saying listen to the show and load up your share allocation tomorrow but I think temptation to avoid risk by being in cash in these times will be real.

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

The problem I think by the end of this year getting a five per cent return on a money market account will be a brilliant return and the likelihood is it is going to be less than that...getting four of five per cent for your money is not going to help you get out of the hole.

Warren Ingram, wealth planner

Don't do it one shot - take three to six months to do it - the pandemic that caused the crisis will take a long time to play out but I think the pressure on investors to find returns means that the stock market and potentially the property market is going to benefit from lower interest rates.

Warren Ingram, financial adviser, wealth planner

Listen to the interview below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield's The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis


