Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships

The High Court order effectively means that Myeni will no longer be considered fit and proper to hold the position of director of any entity.

However, Judge Ronel Tolmay says Myeni may approach the court in three years if she has rehabilitated herself.

She will have to vacate several directorships she currently holds.

The judge found Myeni was dishonest and grossly negligent in her conduct while running the airline, and ordered that the matter must be investigated further for possible criminal conduct.

The case against Myeni was brought by the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) and the South African Pilots Association (Saapa). She has been ordered to pay the legal costs of the lengthy court case.

Guy Leitch, the editor of SA Flyer Magazine, says Myeni's aggressive implementation of a preferential procurement policy played a major role in the airline's decline.

Myeni managed to use the policy to give contracts of over R30 million at a time to her cronies. That put the cost of procurement for SAA through the roof. Guy Leitch, Editor - SA Flyer Magazine

During her tenure, Myeni is said to have sabotaged a R1.5 billion deal with Emirates.

Leitch argues that the failed multimillion-rand deal between SAA and Emirates could have saved the national carrier.

