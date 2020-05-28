Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed

The South African beauty sector was dealt a blow on Thursday when an application by the hairdressing industry to be allowed to reopen under level 3 lockdown was dismissed by Western Cape High Court Judge Lee Bozalek.

The R250 billion industry on which around 1 million are reliant has been crippled by the impact of the national lockdown.

It's obviously a dash to many in the hair industry who were really hoping their application would be successful. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter at EWN

[the arguments for] centered on the majority of those within the hair industry who need to return to work. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter at EWN

They are battling to survive financially. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter at EWN

They want to be allowed to return to work under strict hygiene protocols. Shamiela Fisher, Reporter at EWN

