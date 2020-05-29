Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

Streaming issues? Report here
Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW Kieno Kammies 2019 1500 BW
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 09:33
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:40
The Naked Scientist
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Chris Smith
Today at 09:50
The Naked Scientist continued
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:08
Deutsche Welle Berlin
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 10:33
Save Your Faves-White Shark Diving Company
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Samantha Hansen
Today at 10:45
1st of June Stay-Away
Today with Kieno Kammies
Today at 11:05
Dr Roze Phillips
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Dr Roze Phillips
Today at 11:32
Will beaches be re opened under lock down level 3
Today with Kieno Kammies
Guests
Zahid Badroodien - Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town
Today at 15:20
Dealing with debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slot
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
See full line-up
Today with Kieno Kammies
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown. 28 May 2020 5:52 PM
Dudu Myeni banned from holding directorships Former South African Airways (SAA) board chair Dudu Myeni was declared a delinquent director by the Pretoria High Court on Wednesd... 28 May 2020 5:40 PM
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted. 28 May 2020 5:33 PM
View all Local
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governin... 27 May 2020 4:29 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Politics
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth . 28 May 2020 7:09 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services... 27 May 2020 12:58 PM
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel. 27 May 2020 12:43 PM
View all Lifestyle
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
SA's sports bodies face bleak future if lockdown persists A Sascoc survey shows over 80% of sports federations will only survive for 6 months under current lockdown restrictions. 16 May 2020 12:29 PM
View all Sport
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown. 25 May 2020 3:49 PM
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn. 24 May 2020 10:56 AM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
New 'massive' undersea cable to bring high speed internet across Africa by 2024 A new mega subsea cable project is expected to provide more reliable high-speed internet to Africa and the Middle East. 14 May 2020 6:20 PM
Mimecast finds 115 000 fake Covid-19 websites designed to steal information Distrust anything Covid-19 related that you receive from outside your trusted parameter, warns cybersecurity expert Brian Pinnock. 12 May 2020 9:20 AM
'Africans are bearing the brunt of racism in China' Many foreigners face discrimination in China – Africans in particular, says Cobus van Staden, a China-Africa relations researcher. 5 May 2020 12:35 PM
View all Africa
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk' "We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar. 28 May 2020 11:05 AM
Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA "Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube. 28 May 2020 9:34 AM
View all Opinion

Home
arrow_forward

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

29 May 2020 8:13 AM
by
Tags:
cOGTA
Non-contact sports allowed but because the beaches are still regulated, Bapela says surfers must have permits to access the beach.

Refilwe Moloto talks to Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela about some of the main points coming out of Thursday's briefing by members of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

He says his main concern is social distancing among South Africans. When the liquor opens next week he urges people to continue to social distance, sanitise and wash hands.

I hope we don't see long queues of people going to buy liquor, those are my fears and my worries.

Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Refilwe asked Bapela to explain the NCC discussion process regarding opening up places of worship.

Church plays a role in healing the soul, giving council, and for this whole period, the church has not been operating.

Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Priests are now an essential service.

Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

He acknowledges that some churches and other places of worship have decided not to reopen and clergy will visit people in their homes were needed.

Where church buildings are small, he says services will have to be kept below 50.

But I know our people are eager to go to church and we will see a lot of rules being broken and unfortunately those churches will be closed down.

Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The 5km radius for exercise remains, only the hours have been extended from 6am - 6pm.

Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Local family visits allowed or not? There was some confusion at the briefing with differing positions from Minister Jackson Mthembu and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The regulations state in section 33 (4) (b) that the movement of persons is not allowed between provinces, metros, districts and hotspots except for i) moving to a new place of residence and ii) caring for an immediate family member. An affidavit is required.

There will be border posts within metros, he says with police roadblocks within the metros themselves to contain hotspots.

The non-contact sports allowed include walking and running but not in groups, he says

Non-contact sports where you do not touch others like tennis and golf.

Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

He says mass participation sports are not being discriminated against. It is the nature of the sport that is being considered.

And surfing?

He says the sports minister will clarify these details.

Surfing is not a contact sport, but because the beaches are still regulated, and are not opened fully, it means those people must have permits to be accessing the beach.

Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Listen to the interview below:


29 May 2020 8:13 AM
by
Tags:
cOGTA

Recommended

Trending

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3

Lifestyle Local

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

Local Opinion Politics

EWN Highlights

It’s lit now! British American Tobacco heads to court over cigarette sale ban

29 May 2020 9:19 AM

Motshekga admits dept faces several setbacks ahead of schools reopening

29 May 2020 8:24 AM

Cele: Alcohol sale doesn’t mean people should break the law

29 May 2020 7:18 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA