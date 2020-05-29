Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

Refilwe Moloto talks to Deputy Minister of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Obed Bapela about some of the main points coming out of Thursday's briefing by members of the National Coronavirus Command Council.

He says his main concern is social distancing among South Africans. When the liquor opens next week he urges people to continue to social distance, sanitise and wash hands.

I hope we don't see long queues of people going to buy liquor, those are my fears and my worries. Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Refilwe asked Bapela to explain the NCC discussion process regarding opening up places of worship.

Church plays a role in healing the soul, giving council, and for this whole period, the church has not been operating. Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Priests are now an essential service. Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

He acknowledges that some churches and other places of worship have decided not to reopen and clergy will visit people in their homes were needed.

Where church buildings are small, he says services will have to be kept below 50.

But I know our people are eager to go to church and we will see a lot of rules being broken and unfortunately those churches will be closed down. Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

The 5km radius for exercise remains, only the hours have been extended from 6am - 6pm. Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Local family visits allowed or not? There was some confusion at the briefing with differing positions from Minister Jackson Mthembu and Police Minister Bheki Cele.

The regulations state in section 33 (4) (b) that the movement of persons is not allowed between provinces, metros, districts and hotspots except for i) moving to a new place of residence and ii) caring for an immediate family member. An affidavit is required.

There will be border posts within metros, he says with police roadblocks within the metros themselves to contain hotspots.

The non-contact sports allowed include walking and running but not in groups, he says

Non-contact sports where you do not touch others like tennis and golf. Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

He says mass participation sports are not being discriminated against. It is the nature of the sport that is being considered.

And surfing?

He says the sports minister will clarify these details.

Surfing is not a contact sport, but because the beaches are still regulated, and are not opened fully, it means those people must have permits to be accessing the beach. Obed Bapela, Deputy Minister - Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs

Listen to the interview below: