Fed-up smokers plan nationwide protest against govt's ongoing tobacco ban
A Facebook group calling for the lifting of the tobacco ban is coordinating a nationwide protest planned for Tuesday, 2 June.
Protesters are expected to gather at various sites across the country, including the Union Buildings in Pretoria, as well as Parliament in Cape Town.
The Facebook group, titled Protest March Against The Tobacco Ban, has released a list of eight protest sites across six provinces.
The movement's founder, Duncan Napier, says the South African government has been highly irresponsible in its defense of the tobacco ban.
Napier started the Facebook page last week and says smokers are fuming because of stonewalling from the government.
He says outrage is "boiling over" as the tobacco ban continues across various phases of the nationwide lockdown.
No permit has been granted for the protest on Tuesday, which means the demonstration will be illegal.
Napier says the protest is the only way for their voices to be heard.
The desperation of people is increasing and we feel that there is no other alternative than to complete what we have started.Duncan Napier - Founder - Unbanning Tobacco
All we are trying to do is to get the government's attention.Duncan Napier - Founder - Unbanning Tobacco
The government has sabotaged the initial feeling of unity and goodwill that we had at the beginning of the lockdown.Duncan Napier - Founder - Unbanning Tobacco
It's clear that the whole consultation process around the lockdown regulations was a sham. Government deceived us.Duncan Napier - Founder - Unbanning Tobacco
Listen to the discussion for more information:
