No food parcels for white people – fact or fake? Africa Check has its hands full





People share all kinds of stories and figures as facts, causing doubt and providing fertile ground for conspiracy theorists.

Societies become divided and struggle to have a shared understanding of reality.

Facts matter.

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at independent, non-profit fact-checking organisation Africa Check.

Africa Check was founded to promote accuracy in public debate and the media on the Continent.

Its stated goal is to raise the quality of information available to society across Africa.

Moloto asked Mashishi if they are particularly busy due to Covid-19 and what they’re up to right now.

We’ve been inundated with false information on social media platforms, especially Facebook and Twitter… We often come across false stories on Facebook that millions have engaged with… there are people who don’t appreciate it when you debunk a post that they believe in… Naledi Mashishi, researcher - Africa Check

People either share a story because they genuinely believe it’s true, but people also intentionally share false stories whether for political ends or for monetary gain… Naledi Mashishi, researcher - Africa Check

We wrote a report on the Madagascar cure and got a lot of angry people saying we’re being un-African… [but] it is untested… We don’t know if it’s effective against Covid-19… We await results of clinical observations… Naledi Mashishi, researcher - Africa Check

We fact-checked a story a couple of weeks ago… about a church who tried to donate 200 food parcels to poor white people in Pretoria, but Sassa confiscated it… It was completely false! The pictures weren’t even from South Africa. They were of starving children from Syria… Sassa didn’t tell them they can’t donate to white people. Naledi Mashishi, researcher - Africa Check

