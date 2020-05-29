[PICS] Gauteng cops confiscate 0.03% alcohol beer from Spar





Writer, academic and researcher, Nomboniso Gasa shared a post on Facebook from the Gauteng Community Safety page that has caused a mixture of outrage and amusement on social media.

Photographs show cops confiscating 0.03% alcohol beer from a Spar in Turfontein in Johannesburg during lockdown level 4 when alcohol sales are still banned.

She wrote: GP Community Safety tweeted ‘Police confiscated alcohol with a 0.03 alcohol at Spar in Turfontein. No sale of alcohol is allowed during lockdown.’ What about perfume, cough syrup, mouthwash, rum and raisin ice cream....?

From Monday 1 June alcohol sales will be allowed from 7 am -5 pm Mondays to Thursdays.

The big question is can you get drunk on 0.03% beers...and how many will it take?

Research showed in a 2012 study that it’s almost impossible for your blood alcohol content to reach 0.04%, the level where a minor impairment of reasoning and memory kicks in, from drinking low-alcohol beer.

For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below: