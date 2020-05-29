[PICS] Gauteng cops confiscate 0.03% alcohol beer from Spar
Writer, academic and researcher, Nomboniso Gasa shared a post on Facebook from the Gauteng Community Safety page that has caused a mixture of outrage and amusement on social media.
Photographs show cops confiscating 0.03% alcohol beer from a Spar in Turfontein in Johannesburg during lockdown level 4 when alcohol sales are still banned.
She wrote: GP Community Safety tweeted ‘Police confiscated alcohol with a 0.03 alcohol at Spar in Turfontein. No sale of alcohol is allowed during lockdown.’ What about perfume, cough syrup, mouthwash, rum and raisin ice cream....?
From Monday 1 June alcohol sales will be allowed from 7 am -5 pm Mondays to Thursdays.
The big question is can you get drunk on 0.03% beers...and how many will it take?
Research showed in a 2012 study that it’s almost impossible for your blood alcohol content to reach 0.04%, the level where a minor impairment of reasoning and memory kicks in, from drinking low-alcohol beer.
For this and other trending stories listen to Barbara Friedman on Barbs Wire below:
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
No food parcels for white people – fact or fake? Africa Check has its hands full
Refilwe Moloto interviews Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at non-profit fact-checking organisation Africa Check.Read More
The Lockdown Diaries: A daily snapshot of latest stats and facts about Covid-19
CapeTalk presents a 1-minute summary of the Covid-19 state of play every day after 9.30 am on Today with Kieno Kammies.Read More
Blow to beauty industry as hairdressers' legal bid to reopen dismissed
Hairdressers in South Africa appealed to the High Court to be allowed to reopen under level 3 of the national lockdown.Read More
Level 3 lockdown at a glance...and no, you still can't buy tobacco
As SA prepares to move to lockdown level 3 on 1 June we take a look at the restrictions that will remain and those being lifted.Read More
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'
"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"Read More
[LISTEN] Lab explains radio jock's false positive Covid-19 result
Award-winning presenter Tshatha Ngobe announced to Ukhozi FM listeners on Wednesday that he had tested positive for coronavirus.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details
The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June.Read More
South Africa’s largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed
Bishop Lekganyane of the Zion Christian Church says it’s not safe to resume services and that all their churches will remain shut.Read More
Hunger and a lack of books - the reality facing millions of learners in SA
With schools set to reopen on Monday, Lester Kiewit asks if it's possible for all learners to go back learning equally...Read More
Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'
"We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar.Read More