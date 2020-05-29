Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 13:17
Sipho Hotstix Mabuse to host online show
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Sipho "Hotstix" Mabuse
Today at 13:40
Quarantine Book Club
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Veronica Napier Pan Macmillan
Today at 14:10
Health - Smoking and Covid-19 ahead of World No tobacco Day
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Dr Gan Quan
Today at 15:20
Dealing with debt
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Paul Slot
Today at 16:20
Book Review
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:35
Tonight with Lester - Throwforward
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lester Kiewit
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
The Midday Report with Clement Manyathela
12:00 - 13:00
Fed-up smokers plan nationwide protest against govt's ongoing tobacco ban An online movement has invited smokers across South Africa to participate in the protest action scheduled for next week. 29 May 2020 11:45 AM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
[PICS] Gauteng cops confiscate 0.03% alcohol beer from Spar Photographs posted by Gauteng Community Safety show cops confiscating 0.03% alcohol beer from a Turfontein Spar in Johannesburg 29 May 2020 10:52 AM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19

29 May 2020 11:42 AM
by
Tags:
small business
Ninety One
Lockdown
COVID-19
#CapeTalkShoutOut

Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks.

There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Bright Path Business Consultants brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Refilwe Moloto chats to TJ Ledwaba of Bright Path Business Consultants about how they have faced the challenges of lockdown.

Ledwaba says the accountancy firm helps other businesses tap into their full potential.

We help them grow their revenue, maximise their revenue streams and execute strategies that link to sustainable wealth creation.

TJ Ledwaba - Bright Path Business Consultants

But simply put, he says they focus too on accounting, tax, and payroll service.

But when Covid-19 kicked in he says they realised there was broader need and responsibility to prioritise the need to save lives.

They invested in mask-making manufacturing with a group of women in the community and have to date produced over 5000 masks many supplied to Groote Schuur Hospital.

On the business side, we have assisted a lot of SMMEs to get funding.

TJ Ledwaba - Bright Path Business Consultants

CapeTalk in conjunction with our sponsor Ninety One awards R20,000 to the company selected each day as well as 3 hours of business coaching with Graham Fehrsen from Novo.

You can enter online at www.capetalk.co.za

Tweet and tag us @CapeTalk and tell us in 280-characters or less about your business.

Send an email to comments@capetalk.co.za and tell us about your business. Tune in daily at 8:40 am - when we talk to a small business doing great things.

Listen to the interview below:

