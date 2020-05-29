Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19





There are many small and medium businesses that are going the extra mile to ensure that all South Africans have all the essentials they need to survive during the difficult lockdown period.

What do you do when you've built a successful company, employed good people, only to have the rug pulled out from under you by Covid-19?

Refilwe Moloto gives a #CapeTalkShoutOut to Bright Path Business Consultants brought to you this week by Ninety One, investing in a world of change

Refilwe Moloto chats to TJ Ledwaba of Bright Path Business Consultants about how they have faced the challenges of lockdown.

Ledwaba says the accountancy firm helps other businesses tap into their full potential.

We help them grow their revenue, maximise their revenue streams and execute strategies that link to sustainable wealth creation. TJ Ledwaba - Bright Path Business Consultants

But simply put, he says they focus too on accounting, tax, and payroll service.

But when Covid-19 kicked in he says they realised there was broader need and responsibility to prioritise the need to save lives.

They invested in mask-making manufacturing with a group of women in the community and have to date produced over 5000 masks many supplied to Groote Schuur Hospital.

On the business side, we have assisted a lot of SMMEs to get funding. TJ Ledwaba - Bright Path Business Consultants

