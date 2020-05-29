Bishop Lavis community group calls for school stayaway until curve flattened

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 16:05
Children and covid
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Mark Cotton - Head Of The Children'S Infecti at Tygerberg Hospital
Today at 16:20
Book Lounge on lockdown
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Mervyn Sloman
Today at 17:05
SAPIA on diesel shortages
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Avhapfani Tshifularo, Executive Director for South African Petroleum Industry Association
Today at 17:20
Dams, rains, snow and winter rainfall
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Kevin Winter - from the Future Water Institute at University of Cape Town (UCT)
Today at 17:35
A Ducati raffled for charity
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
No group hymns or congregants over 60 - rules for worship services under Level 3 Places of worship will have to do things very differently when they partially reopen in level 3 come June. 29 May 2020 2:43 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
View all Sport
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme, starting this Sat... 29 May 2020 3:23 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape T... 26 May 2020 4:05 PM
View all Entertainment
[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views. 25 May 2020 12:07 PM
Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19 The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage. 19 May 2020 11:16 AM
[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario. 15 May 2020 1:47 PM
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Bishop Lavis community group calls for school stayaway until curve flattened

29 May 2020 12:39 PM
by
Tags:
Bishop Lavis
community
june
grade 7
grade 12
schools reopening
BLAC
school stayaway
curriculum
Rodney Zeeberg
Bishop Lavis Action Community

The Bishop Lavis Action Community (BLAC) has called for a national stayaway from schools on 1 June, when Grades 7 and 12 are expected to return.

The community organisation argues that reopening schools in June could be a death sentence for learners and teachers, especially in poor and working-class communities.

BLAC's president Rodney Zeeberg says that children's lives should come before the curriculum.

Zeeberg claims that the government is ill-equipped to deal with rising Covid-19 infections in working-class communities.

The community activist believes that schools should only be reopened once "the curve has flattened", in order to avert a health crisis that could lead to thousands of deaths.

BLAC has urged the government to create a special curriculum designed for Grade 12s only to finish this year.

The organisation has also proposed that the school year be restarted or, alternatively, that learners be promoted from Grade 1 up to Grade 11 with an adjusted curriculum to accommodate for the year lost and the new grade.

We are particularly concerned about the effects that the reopening of schools have, not just for the learning population, but for the teachers and those that learners come into contact with.

Rodney Zeeberg, President - Bishop Lavis Action Community

The pandemic is now only spiking. It will cause severe, devastating effects in working-class communities.

Rodney Zeeberg, President - Bishop Lavis Action Community

As difficult as this decision is for our matriculants particularly, we need to take into account that the lives of our learners are more important at this stage than finishing the curriculum.

Rodney Zeeberg, President - Bishop Lavis Action Community

We are not saying that we should suspend their academic futures all together, we are saying that we need to look at reimaging how the educational system should be implemented and how we can adjust the curriculum to accommodate for the Covid-19 realities we are confronted with.

Rodney Zeeberg, President - Bishop Lavis Action Community

Listen to Rodney Zeeberg in conversation with Lester Kiewit:


29 May 2020 12:39 PM
by
Tags:
Bishop Lavis
community
june
grade 7
grade 12
schools reopening
BLAC
school stayaway
curriculum
Rodney Zeeberg
Bishop Lavis Action Community

Recommended

More from Local

190105bushiri02jpg

No group hymns or congregants over 60 - rules for worship services under Level 3

29 May 2020 2:43 PM

Places of worship will have to do things very differently when they partially reopen in level 3 come June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

white-shark-diving-company-save-your-favesjpg

Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers

29 May 2020 1:51 PM

The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll never forget.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

white-wine-glassjpg

Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders

29 May 2020 1:19 PM

Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baphomet pentagram satanic satanism 123rf 123rflifestyle religion

'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

29 May 2020 12:51 PM

Christians believe in the Devil. Satanists don’t. Lester Kiewit interviews Riaan Swiegelaar, cofounder of the SA Satanic Church.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Blouberg Beach 123rfSouthAfrica 123rflifestyle 123rf

City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks

29 May 2020 12:45 PM

Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance

29 May 2020 12:19 PM

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

smoking-smoker-cigarette-health.jpg

Fed-up smokers plan nationwide protest against govt's ongoing tobacco ban

29 May 2020 11:45 AM

An online movement has invited smokers across South Africa to participate in the protest action scheduled for next week.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Accountant accountancy business 123rfbusiness 123rf

Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19

29 May 2020 11:42 AM

Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

03-alcohol-beer-confiscatedpng

[PICS] Gauteng cops confiscate 0.03% alcohol beer from Spar

29 May 2020 10:52 AM

Photographs posted by Gauteng Community Safety show cops confiscating 0.03% alcohol beer from a Turfontein Spar in Johannesburg

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

rumours fact-checking fact checking fake africa check 123rf

No food parcels for white people – fact or fake? Africa Check has its hands full

29 May 2020 10:16 AM

Refilwe Moloto interviews Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at non-profit fact-checking organisation Africa Check.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

Local Lifestyle

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

EWN Highlights

Gauteng's spike in COVID-19 cases due to Merafong mine infections - Makhura

29 May 2020 3:10 PM

7 more deaths take EC's COVID-19 fatalities to 77

29 May 2020 2:32 PM

Twitter conceals Trump tweet for 'glorifying violence'

29 May 2020 2:22 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA