Bishop Lavis community group calls for school stayaway until curve flattened
The community organisation argues that reopening schools in June could be a death sentence for learners and teachers, especially in poor and working-class communities.
BLAC's president Rodney Zeeberg says that children's lives should come before the curriculum.
Zeeberg claims that the government is ill-equipped to deal with rising Covid-19 infections in working-class communities.
The community activist believes that schools should only be reopened once "the curve has flattened", in order to avert a health crisis that could lead to thousands of deaths.
BLAC has urged the government to create a special curriculum designed for Grade 12s only to finish this year.
The organisation has also proposed that the school year be restarted or, alternatively, that learners be promoted from Grade 1 up to Grade 11 with an adjusted curriculum to accommodate for the year lost and the new grade.
We are particularly concerned about the effects that the reopening of schools have, not just for the learning population, but for the teachers and those that learners come into contact with.Rodney Zeeberg, President - Bishop Lavis Action Community
The pandemic is now only spiking. It will cause severe, devastating effects in working-class communities.Rodney Zeeberg, President - Bishop Lavis Action Community
As difficult as this decision is for our matriculants particularly, we need to take into account that the lives of our learners are more important at this stage than finishing the curriculum.Rodney Zeeberg, President - Bishop Lavis Action Community
We are not saying that we should suspend their academic futures all together, we are saying that we need to look at reimaging how the educational system should be implemented and how we can adjust the curriculum to accommodate for the Covid-19 realities we are confronted with.Rodney Zeeberg, President - Bishop Lavis Action Community
Listen to Rodney Zeeberg in conversation with Lester Kiewit:
