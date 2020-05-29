City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks
With lockdown alert level 3 set for 1 June, many Capetonians - and surfers in particular - have one big question - will beaches be re-opened?
RELATED: Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister
Lester Kiewit chats to Zahid Badroodien Mayoral Committee Member for Community Services and Health at City of Cape Town.
As the City we were looking forward to opening up our beaches and parks under level 3. There was some suggestion, initially at least, that there would be some consideration for the beaches to be open.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
We have taken steps at the moment to write to the minister to say in level 3 it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed, especially now that exercise times are for an extended period and more people will be out for a longer period.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
Badroodien says the City hopes the minister is open to the idea of looking at the current regulation.
Even though the beaches and parks in Cape Town are a municipal competency, the regulations released by the national minister state clearly these entities will be closed, he says.
So it is very difficult for us as a local municipality to go against what is clearly described in the regulations.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He says policing these areas is a waste of resources and law enforcement has more important areas to oversee.
We are appealing to national to open these spaces.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He says people are exercising in the streets because there is no access to parks.
There have been a lot of videos of individuals exercising in Khayelitsha on the circles and in the streets and in other areas of the Cape Flats.Zahid Badroodien, Mayco Member for Community Services and Health - City of Cape Town
He says they are also lobbying for sports fields and similar spaces to be opened to the public for exercise where there is no access to parks and beaches.
Badroodien says they are in discussion with malls and businesses to work together to ensure Cape Town residents are safe.
Listen to the interview below:
