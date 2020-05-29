Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers





You can buy a R1650 voucher for a life-changing shark cage diving experience, valid for 3 years from the date of purchase. Click here to buy a voucher.

The White Shark Diving Company will use the proceeds from the vouchers towards sustaining its team of 24 employees, including marine researchers, skippers, boat crew, and trip coordinators.

The White Shark Diving Company has been operating for 22 years and has a 100% safety record, says marketing manager Samantha Hansen.

The adventure tour company wants to survive the lockdown so it can make people's bucket list dreams come true and continue with its vital shark research that's contributing to shark conservation efforts.

After 22 years of going out to see every day, everything has come to a grinding halt. Samantha Hansen, Marketing Manager - White Shark Diving Company

The vouchers are meant to bridge the gap until we can start operating again. It helps take the pressure off and helps our staff feel safe and that there is hope for the future. Samantha Hansen, Marketing Manager - White Shark Diving Company

