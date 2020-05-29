Streaming issues? Report here
No Items to show
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders

29 May 2020 1:19 PM
by
Tags:
Wine
Alcohol
level 3
level 3 lockdown
Liquor stores

Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.

Many South Africans are turning to online alcohol stores ahead of the 1 June relaxation of the regulations for alcohol sales, to avoid crowds at liquor stores.

One of the country's biggest online wine outlets GetWine.co.za has been so inundated by orders for next week that they have had to temporarily close its 'doors to new orders.

Clement Manyathela chats to Johan Wegner, COO at Getwine.co.za about the influx of business.

It was really very, very busy. Our shopping outlet was closed from the beginning of lockdown but our website was fully functional and customers could make purchases to be delivered whenever restrictions would ease.

Johan Wegner, COO - Getwine.coza

We received orders right through April, and we weren't that busy. But it dramatically escalated during May and since the president announced we will be moved to level 3, there was a rush of orders way beyond any Black Friday proportions that we have seen before.

Johan Wegner, COO - Getwine.coza

He says it was far busier than any Balck Friday and so on Wednesday morning management had to make the difficult decision to temporarily halt or pause any orders on the website.

There is a massive backlog and our feeling at this stage is that we must first serve the customers that have placed their orders during the lockdown period.

Johan Wegner, COO - Getwine.coza

He says the moment that backlog is cleared they will reopen the website again.

The real spike came after the president's announcement of the move to level 3.

That's when the buying became excessive.

Johan Wegner, COO - Getwine.coza

He explains that before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.

So customers out there think they will go to a store on Monday or Tuesday and buy whatever wine or liquor they want, but those stores are all depleted. They almost have no stock. They first have to buy in stock before they can supply again. And the same goes for us.

Johan Wegner, COO - Getwine.coza

Luckily the minister said we can get in stock today and we do not have to wait for Monday.

Johan Wegner, COO - Getwine.coza

Listen to the interview below:

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


