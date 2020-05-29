No group hymns or congregants over 60 - rules for worship services under Level 3
Under the new level 3 regulations governing religious activities, the singing of hymns is "limited to solo performances, or pre-recorded performances only".
In addition, worship services must be limited to a maximum of two hours, with a 30-minute break between each service, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque.
RELATED: Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches
Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other recognised places of worship will be allowed to partially reopen from 1 June.
However, a number of religious organisations have opted to remain closed.
RELATED: South Africa’s largest church (ZCC) decides to remain closed
For those places of worship that do reopen, the following rules apply:
- every person entering a place of worship must be screened upon entry
- no more than 50 people are allowed per service
- worshippers over the age of 60 are not allowed to attend
- services must not exceed two hours
- there must be a 30-minute interval between services
- worshippers must wear masks at all times
- where masks need to be removed, the distance between persons must be increased to 2,5 meters
- congregations are banned from singing hymns, only solo or pre-recorded songs allowed
- a register is required for each service with the name, address and contact details of worshippers
- the registers must be stored and kept on record for at least six months
- no physical contact between persons at the place of worship
- seating must be compliant with social distancing, with at least 1.5 metres between persons
- no physical contact is allowed
- any person counting offerings or gifts must sanitise their hands before, during and after
- no substance or liquid may be shared between persons
The singing of hymns is limited to solo performances or pre-recorded performances during the religious activity.Mia Lindeque, EWN reporter
Where possible, the government has encouraged religious organisations to convene services through virtual platforms.
Listen to the EWN update for more info:
More from Local
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers
The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll never forget.Read More
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders
Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.Read More
'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA
Christians believe in the Devil. Satanists don’t. Lester Kiewit interviews Riaan Swiegelaar, cofounder of the SA Satanic Church.Read More
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks
Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed.Read More
Bishop Lavis community group calls for school stayaway until curve flattened
The Bishop Lavis Action Community (BLAC) has called for a national stayaway from schools on 1 June, when Grades 7 and 12 are expected to return.Read More
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance
The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.Read More
Fed-up smokers plan nationwide protest against govt's ongoing tobacco ban
An online movement has invited smokers across South Africa to participate in the protest action scheduled for next week.Read More
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19
Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks.Read More
[PICS] Gauteng cops confiscate 0.03% alcohol beer from Spar
Photographs posted by Gauteng Community Safety show cops confiscating 0.03% alcohol beer from a Turfontein Spar in JohannesburgRead More
No food parcels for white people – fact or fake? Africa Check has its hands full
Refilwe Moloto interviews Naledi Mashishi, a researcher at non-profit fact-checking organisation Africa Check.Read More