No group hymns or congregants over 60 - rules for worship services under Level 3





Under the new level 3 regulations governing religious activities, the singing of hymns is "limited to solo performances, or pre-recorded performances only".

In addition, worship services must be limited to a maximum of two hours, with a 30-minute break between each service, reports EWN's Mia Lindeque.

Churches, synagogues, mosques, temples, and other recognised places of worship will be allowed to partially reopen from 1 June.

However, a number of religious organisations have opted to remain closed.

For those places of worship that do reopen, the following rules apply:

every person entering a place of worship must be screened upon entry

no more than 50 people are allowed per service

worshippers over the age of 60 are not allowed to attend

services must not exceed two hours

there must be a 30-minute interval between services

worshippers must wear masks at all times

where masks need to be removed, the distance between persons must be increased to 2,5 meters

congregations are banned from singing hymns, only solo or pre-recorded songs allowed

a register is required for each service with the name, address and contact details of worshippers

the registers must be stored and kept on record for at least six months

no physical contact between persons at the place of worship

seating must be compliant with social distancing, with at least 1.5 metres between persons

no physical contact is allowed

any person counting offerings or gifts must sanitise their hands before, during and after

no substance or liquid may be shared between persons

Where possible, the government has encouraged religious organisations to convene services through virtual platforms.

