Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching





Cinemas remain closed in South Africa and much of the world and, once they reopen, people aren’t likely to come back in large numbers.

It is, therefore, unsurprising that drive-in cinemas are making a comeback in the United States, and South Africans – at least those in Cape Town – will soon join the fun.

Clement Manyathela interviewed Lyle Masters, co-founder of Mother City Drive-In.

We’ve been playing with this idea for a long time… the pandemic forced us to put our events on hold and prioritise this. Lyle Masters, co-founder - Mother City Drive-In

Technology has come a very far way since the drive-ins that we used to know… We use LED screens so we can show movies while the sun is up. Lyle Masters, co-founder - Mother City Drive-In

Initially… we’ll have 100 to 150 cars… Lyle Masters, co-founder - Mother City Drive-In

We want to have themed nights… we’ll [also] show modern … and locally produced films… We’re not only doing film… there are opportunities for bands, DJs, singers, comedians and food trucks to make a bit of income during these tough times. Lyle Masters, co-founder - Mother City Drive-In

Listen to the interview in the audio below.