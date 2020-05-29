Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend





Goodbye, CapeTalk Classics.

Hello to Just the Hits!

Listeners can look forward to a new weekend music show with the very best of 80s and 90s tracks, starting this Saturday, from 10am.

The refreshed programme will include a special hour-long feature, with some of Cape Town's most loved personalities.

For one hour every Saturday, we'll hand over control of our music in a special segment called An Hour With…

To start things off, Marc Lottering will take us on a journey, sharing some of the music that was the soundtrack to his life.

Tune in to An Hour With Marc Lottering from 10am on Saturday 30 May.

Tune in on 567 medium wave, on DStv Channel 885, or stream live on our website.