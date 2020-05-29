Streaming issues? Report here
Children and covid
Book Lounge on lockdown
SAPIA on diesel shortages
Dams, rains, snow and winter rainfall
A Ducati raffled for charity
Mark Lottering featured on first edition of new weekend show
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend

29 May 2020 3:23 PM
by
Tags:
Marc Lottering
Capetalk
weekend music
music show
Just the Hits
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
An Hour With

Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme, starting this Saturday.

Goodbye, CapeTalk Classics.

Hello to Just the Hits!

Listeners can look forward to a new weekend music show with the very best of 80s and 90s tracks, starting this Saturday, from 10am.

The refreshed programme will include a special hour-long feature, with some of Cape Town's most loved personalities.

For one hour every Saturday, we'll hand over control of our music in a special segment called An Hour With…

To start things off, Marc Lottering will take us on a journey, sharing some of the music that was the soundtrack to his life.

Tune in to An Hour With Marc Lottering from 10am on Saturday 30 May.

Tune in on 567 medium wave, on DStv Channel 885, or stream live on our website.


