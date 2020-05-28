South Africa's Covid-19 cases - April & May 2020





25 May 2020

There have been 429 confirmed deaths of Covid-19 so far.

The latest confirmed cases are 22 583.

According to the Ministry of Health there have been 11 100 recoveries.

23 May 2020:

The number of Covid-19 cases in South Africa has risen to 21,343 - an increase of 1,218.

The Western Cape accounts for 13,826 cases.

Minister Mkhize announced on Saturday that there have been ten more deaths, bringing the national total to 407.

A total of 564,370 tests have been conducted with 21,338 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

There have been 10,104 recoveries.

22 May 2020:

South Africa has 20,125 cases of Covid-19 as of Friday 22 May, with 12,888 in the Western Cape.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says a further 28 deaths bring the countrywide death toll to 397.

A total of 543,032 tests have been conducted with 17,599 done in the last 24 hour cycle.

There have been 10,104 recoveries.

21 May 2020

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has confirmed a total of 18 003 cases of COVID-19.

The latest number of Coronavirus COVID-19-related deaths is now 369.

As of 20 May 2020, the total number of recoveries is 8 950.

Province - Total cases for 20 May 2020 - Percentage total:

Eastern Cape - 2215 - 12,3%

Free State - 180 - 1,0

Gauteng - 2400 - 13,3

KwaZulu-Natal - 1650 - 9,2

Limpopo - 93 - 0,5

Mpumalanga - 93 - 0,5

North West - 72 - 0,4

Northern Cape - 38 - 0,2

Western Cape - 11262 - 62,6

12 May 2020

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on Tuesday announced that the number of Covid-19 cases in the country has increased to 11,350.

There have been 4,357 total recoveries and 206 deaths recorded, the minister said.

Mkhize spoke at an event commemorating International Nurses Day. He said 580 nurses have been infected with the virus to date.

10 May 2020:

The number of confirmed Covid-19 infections in South Africa now stands at 10,015 - an increase of 595 cases.

The health minister said the Western Cape and Eastern Cape combined account for 84% of the new cases.

There have been 8 more Covid-related deaths, 3 of them in the Western Cape.

A total of 341,336 tests have now been conducted nationwide, with 17,257 done in the last 24 hours.

There have been 4173 recoveries.

09 May 2020:

The health minister gave his latest update at a live briefing after meeting Premier Alan Winde and Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo to discuss the province's Covid-19 response.

Nationally, there are 525 new confirmed cases, bringing the total to 9 420.

312 of these were recorded in the Western Cape.

7 of the 8 new deaths are in the province, including a nurse from Tygerberg Hospital.

The national death toll is now 186.

A total of 324 079 Covid-19 tests have been conducted across the country and there have been 3 983 recoveries.

08 May 2020:

South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 infections now stand at 8895.

The Western Cape accounts for 76% of new cases.

17 more deaths bring the national death toll to 178.

A total of 307 752 tests have now been conducted, with 15 599 tests done in the past 24 hours the health minister announced on Friday night.

7 May 2020:

SA’s National infections now at 8232 with 424 confirmed infections in the last 24 hours.

161 people have died, 8 people in the past 24 hours.

12 774 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours bringing total tests to 292 153.

3153 people have recovered to date.

6 May 2020:

South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 infections now at 7 808 with 236 infections in the last 24 hours.

Among those are 511 health care workers and one doctor and one nurse have died.

The death toll rises to 153 and 3153 people have recovered from the virus.

11 315 tests have been completed in the last 24 hours, Almost 280 000 tests have been completed.

5 May 2020:

South Africa now has 7572 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with 148 deaths.

Of the 10 new deaths, 7 are in the Western Cape.

2746 people have recovered from Covid-19 Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night and 268 064 tests have been conducted.

3 May 2020:

447 new confirmed cases of Covid-19 have been Health Minister Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Sunday night bringing the total to 6783.

8 further deaths bring the death toll to 131.

2549 people have recovered from Covid-19 and 245 747 tests have been conducted.

2 May 2020:

385 new cases of Covid-19 were reported on Saturday, bringing the total number to 6336.

The death toll stands at 123 - an increase of 7.

There have been 2549 recoveries.

230 686 tests have now been conducted - 13 164 were conducted in the last 24 hours the health minister announced on Saturday night, the highest number in a 24-hour cycle to date.

1 May 2020:

South Africa now has 5951 cases of Covid-19 - an increase of 304.

13 more deaths have been recorded, bringing the total to 116.

The health minister says 217 522 tests have now been conducted.

On 29 April the number of recoveries stood at 2382.

30 April 2020:

There were 297 new cases confirmed on Thursday, taking the total to 5647.

About 207 530 tests have been conducted.

The number of deaths remains at 103 while 2073 people have recovered.

29 April 2020:

There are now 5,350 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Tuesday evening.

This is a case increase of 354, the highest rise so far in a 24-hour period, and a 73% increase relative to previous day recordings.

With 10 more deaths, the number of deaths now stands at 103.

The health department says 6 million people have been screened nationwide and 197 127 tests conducted.

Over 2000 people have reportedly recovered.

28 April 2020:

There are now 4996 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in South Africa, Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize confirmed on Tuesday evening.

The number of deaths now stands at 93.

The country has conducted 185 497 tests.

27 April 2020:

On Monday night the Health Department reported there are 247 new confirmed Covid-19 bringing the country's total to 4,793.

An additional 3 deaths have been reported, two from the Western Cape and one from KZN.

·

additional deaths, two in the Western Cape and 1 in KZN, bring the national death total to 90

Confirmed cases in the Western Cape are 1,737 with 35 deaths in total.

26 April 2020:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 4546, with 3 more deaths, two in the Western Cape and one in KZN, bringing the total deaths to 87.

178 470 tests have been conducted in total, of which 9, 827 were done in the past 24 hours.

25 April 2020:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Saturday evening that the number of confirmed Covid-19 cases has risen to 4361, an increase of 141 cases.

The death toll stands at 86 after seven more people died - four in the Eastern Cape, two in the Western Cape and one in Limpopo.

The Western Cape has the highest number of cases, with 1 514.

The total number of tests conducted is 161 004, of which 8 614 were done in the last 24 hours.

24 April 2020:

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is now 4220, an increase of 267 cases.

Four new Covid-19 related deaths are reported on Friday evening, two in the Western Cape and two in KZN.

The Western Cape sees an increase of 134 cases bringing the province's total of confirmed cases to 1413.

152 390 tests have now been completed.

23 April 2020:

Confirmed cases now at 3953 with 10 new deaths, taking the total to 75.

A total of 143 570 have been conducted in the country so far.

22 April 2020:

South Africa's confirmed Covid-19 cases have risen to 3635 with seven new deaths, taking the total to 65.

6868 tests have been conducted in the past 24 hours, taking the total to 133 774.

21 April 2020:

Covid-19 infections are now sitting at 3465 while deaths remain at 58.

A total of 126 937 tests have been conducted.

19 April 2020:

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Africa now stands at 3158 - an increase of 124 cases since the last update on Saturday.

The number of deaths has risen by two, bringing the number to 54.

Minister Mkhize said 114 711 tests have now been conducted throughout the country.

18 April 2020:

The number of confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in South Africa now stands at 3034 - an increase of 251 cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced that two more people have died, bringing the total to 52.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 108 021.

17 April 2020:

South Africa now has a total of 2,783 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, the health minister confirmed on Friday evening.

Two new deaths have been reported, both in the Western Cape. This brings the total number of deaths to 50.

100 827 tests have been conducted throughout South Africa.

16 April 2020:

South Africa now has a total of 2605 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus while the number of deaths is sitting at 48.

95 060 tests have been conducted throughout the country.

15 April 2020:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize says there were now 2,506 infections of coronavirus in South Africa.

The virus has claimed another seven lives, bringing the total to 34 deaths.

14 April 2020:

Minister Mkhize announced today, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa is 2,415. The testing total is now 87,022.

13 April 2020:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize held a live briefing along with experts on Monday evening.

He says there has been an increase of 99 cases, bringing the total number of Covid-19 cases reported to 2272.

Covid-19 tests conducted now number 83 663.

Sadly, he announced two more deaths bringing the country's total to 27, two men, one from the Western Cape and the other from Gauteng.

12 April 2020:

The Health Minister says there has been an increase of 145 cases, bringing the total number of Covid-29 cases reported on Sunday to 2173.

Minister Zweli Mkhize did not update the death toll, which on Saturday stood at 25.

The total number of tests conducted to date is 80 085.

11 April 2020

On Saturday Minister of Health Zweli Mkize announced 2028 confirmed cases of Covid-19.

The total number of tests to date is 75,053.

Minister Mkhize reported with sadness one new Covid-19 related death bringing the total to 25. The deceased is a 61-year-old man from the Western Cape, with underlying medical conditions including diabetes, hypertension, and obesity.

Mkhize conveyed condolences to the family if the deceased and appreciation of the health workers that treated him.

10 April 2020:

Giving a Covid-19 update the day after President Cyril Ramaphosa announced a two-week extension of the nationwide lockdown, the health minister used graphs to show the international evidence that lockdowns dramatically decrease the number of infections.

Mkhize reported that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 2,003.

The death toll has reached 24.

09 April 2020:

Announcing a 2-week extension of the national lockdown on Thursday night, President Cyril Ramaphosa said the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa has risen to 1,934.

That's an increase of 89 cases.

The last tally of deaths according to the Health Department, is 18.

8 April 2020:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released on Wednesday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1,845, an increase of 96 cases.

There are 5 more deaths bringing the total deaths to 18.

The total of Covid-19 tests conducted is now 63776 tests an increase of 5678 since the last report.

7 April 2020

On Tuesday afternoon the Health Ministry confirmed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in South Africa had risen to 1,749.

A 13th person has also died.

6 April 2020:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize released on Monday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1686, an increase of 31 cases and 12 deaths to date.

The 12th death is a 57-year-old man in the Western Cape. He was admitted to hospital on 5 April. He had comorbidities including diabetes and ischaemic heart disease.

Western Cape total of confirmed cases - 462 Gauteng - 713 KZN - 257 Free State - 89 Eastern Cape - 32 Limpopo - 19 Mpumalanga - 18 North West - 11 Northern Cape - 8 Unallocated -77

5 April 2020:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announced on Sunday night that South Africa's number of confirmed coronavirus cases now stands at 1655, an increase of 70 cases.

Two more patients have died - an 82-year-old woman in the Western Cape, and an 86-year-old man in KwaZulu-Natal.

This brings the death toll to 11.

4 April 2020:

The number of coronavirus infections in the country has risen to 1585, an increase of 80 cases.

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize also confirms 9 deaths.

3 April 2020:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announces that the number of coronavirus infections in the country is now at 1505 with 7 deaths. He says government is awaiting confirmation on two more deaths.

2 April 2020:

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize announces that the number of coronavirus infections in the country is now at 1462.

1 April 2020:

South Africa's total confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1,380 with the number of deaths remaining at 5.

The daily case numbers from before 1 April 2020 are available here