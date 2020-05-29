CapeTalk's new weekend line-up

Streaming issues? Report here
money-show-thumbnailjpg money-show-thumbnailjpg
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: SportsTalk with Buhle Madulini
See full line-up
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
18:00 - 19:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire. 28 May 2020 7:47 PM
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times. 28 May 2020 7:36 PM
View all Business
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed. 28 May 2020 4:51 PM
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3 The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown. 28 May 2020 3:01 PM
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons? "Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts. 27 May 2020 2:54 PM
View all Lifestyle
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
[WATCH] Siya Kolisi jokes 'don't let a family member cut your hair' The Springbok rugby captain let his family cut his hair and seemed very amused at the results. 18 May 2020 9:31 AM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward

CapeTalk's new weekend line-up

29 May 2020 3:20 PM
by
Tags:
Music
Just the Hits
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
weekend line-up

CapeTalk has announced changes to its weekend line-up, staring Saturday 30 May.

RELATED: Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend

Saturdays

  • 6-10am: Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

  • 10-11am: An Hour With …. on Just the Hits

  • 11-3pm: Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King

  • 3pm-8pm: Just The Hits

  • 8-9pm: Just the Hits … with Soul

  • 9-midnight: The Magic Bus

  • Midnight- 6am: Best of CapeTalk

Sundays

  • 6-10am: Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane

  • 10-11am: Just the Hits

  • 11-3pm: Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King

  • 3-7pm: Just the Hits


29 May 2020 3:20 PM
by
Tags:
Music
Just the Hits
Just the Hits on CapeTalk
weekend line-up

Recommended

Trending

Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching

Business Lifestyle Entertainment

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA

Local Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Nxesi: Employers must provide PPE, sanitisers for returning domestic workers

29 May 2020 6:01 PM

Teacher unions, governing body groups urge schools not to reopen on Monday

29 May 2020 5:32 PM

CoCT urges Dlamini-Zuma to consider opening parks, beaches

29 May 2020 4:54 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA