CapeTalk's new weekend line-up
RELATED: Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend
Saturdays
-
6-10am: Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
-
10-11am: An Hour With …. on Just the Hits
-
11-3pm: Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
-
3pm-8pm: Just The Hits
-
8-9pm: Just the Hits … with Soul
-
9-midnight: The Magic Bus
-
Midnight- 6am: Best of CapeTalk
Sundays
-
6-10am: Weekend Breakfast with Africa Melane
-
10-11am: Just the Hits
-
11-3pm: Just the Hits with Sara-Jayne King
-
3-7pm: Just the Hits