Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE
The association is made up of independent liquor stores eagerly waiting to resume alcohol sales after their businesses were closed for more than two months.
The association's Sean Robinson says the liquor industry will self-regulate when it comes to pricing and limits on alcoholic beverages.
Outlets will also not offer any specials or promotions in a bid to encourage responsible consumption, he adds.
We're expecting significant demand, much like a Black Friday special, or New Year's Eve or Christmas Eve.Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA
There's been nothing in the regulations with regards to pricing... We aren't looking to drive price promotions or volumes over the next weeks.Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA
We want to supply demand, but a demand that results in responsible consumption. The market will determine the price.Sean Robinson, Spokesperson - Liquor Traders Association of SA
Listen to the conversation for more information:
