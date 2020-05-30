'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'
An Ipsos online survey conducted in 16 countries from 7-10 May found that more people are experiencing particularly anxiety, over-eating and under-exercising as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
Africa Melane asks the local Ipsos service line manager for Public Affairs about the findings relating to South Africa.
Ezethu Mandlelize says the South Africans surveyed reflect the same concerns as citizens of the other countries included in the study.
RELATED: Managing your mental health during the coronavirus crisis
31% of the local respondents selected suffer from anxiety, with 29% reporting over-eating and under-exercising.
South Africans seem to be experiencing a lot of psycho-social issues as a result of Covid-19 and the resultant lockdown.Ezethu Mandlelize, Service line manager - Ipsos
Insomnia and depression are also high on the list.
One can't come to a conclusion that because it's Level 3 people will no longer suffer from these things. In as much as the issue of under-exercising can be taken care of, we are still a bit concerned from the findings about whether or not issues around anxiety or over-eating, insomnia and depression will be taken care of.Ezethu Mandlelize, Service line manager - Ipsos
She says South African women were more open to revealing their problems than their male counterparts.
Women usually play the role of caring for families... often looking after the finances of households and I think them having to think about all these things is causing this burden to them, and also not being able to socialise like they used to, so I think it tends to affect them more.Ezethu Mandlelize, Service line manager - Ipsos
According to the survey South Africans are drinking less, but smoking more.
What is quite interesting also about this study is that people are consuming less alcohol than before the pandemic... People are now smoking more - smoking has increased by eight percentage points and I think this puts more weight around reports on people being able to access cigarettes in a manner that is illegal in South Africa.Ezethu Mandlelize, Service line manager - Ipsos
Access the complete report here.
Mandlelize says Ipsos will be releasing findings every week covering a wide range of topics relating to the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Listen to the conversation in the audio below:
More from Local
[WATCH LIVE] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is updating the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 29 000, recoveries at over 15 000
As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures.Read More
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE
The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdown.Read More
No group hymns or congregants over 60 - rules for worship services under Level 3
Places of worship will have to do things very differently when they partially reopen in level 3 come June.Read More
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers
The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll never forget.Read More
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders
Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.Read More
'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA
Christians believe in the Devil. Satanists don’t. Lester Kiewit interviews Riaan Swiegelaar, cofounder of the SA Satanic Church.Read More
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks
Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed.Read More
Bishop Lavis community group calls for school stayaway until curve flattened
The Bishop Lavis Action Community (BLAC) has called for a national stayaway from schools on 1 June, when Grades 7 and 12 are expected to return.Read More
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance
The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE
The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdown.Read More
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching
Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters.Read More
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers
The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll never forget.Read More
'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA
Christians believe in the Devil. Satanists don’t. Lester Kiewit interviews Riaan Swiegelaar, cofounder of the SA Satanic Church.Read More
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss
A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed.Read More
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3
The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown.Read More
Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?
"Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts.Read More
Pastors can rotate services to meet Level 3 limit of 50 - SA Council of Churches
The South African Council of Churches (SACC) advises that religious leaders with large congregations rotate their church services under level 3 lockdown.Read More
Repatriation flights: Empty outbound leg hikes up the airline ticket cost
Pricing is pretty much up to demand and that is all pretty much governed by the airlines, says Travelstart's John Friel.Read More
Snow falls on Western Cape mountains – expect a chilly winter (SnowReportSA)
"We’ve got ground-level snow in quite a few places," says Richard le Sueur of SnowReportSA. "We’re going to see a chilly winter."Read More