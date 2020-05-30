Streaming issues? Report here
[WATCH LIVE] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations

30 May 2020 10:29 AM
by

Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa is updating the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.

As South Africa prepares to move to lockdown Level 3 on 1 June, there have been many questions around the regulations affecting sport.

Watch the sports minister's briefing below:


30 May 2020 10:29 AM
by

