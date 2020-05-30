Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity
As South Africa prepares to move down to lockdown Level 3 from 1 June, Minister Mthethwa has outlined the regulations pertaining to sport.
The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture held a briefing on Saturday, specifying compliance to the updated rules.
Professional non-contact sport will be allowed under Level 3 including swimming, cricket, athletics, tennis and golfing.
Teams practising professional contact sport like rugby and soccer players can also resume training, but matches will not be allowed.
[One of the purposes of the direction] is to allow professional non-contact sport to host sports events without spectators, and professional athletes to train irrespective to whether it is contact or non-contact sport in a staggered way.Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
What this means is that the process of training would actually resume in sport generally, both for contact and non-contact sport... by opening certain non-contact sport matches to take place during the alert level 3 regulations and training of athletes...Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
Regarding non-contact sport and professional training, he said all sports grounds and swimming pools will be open in compliance with existing health protocols and without spectators.
This may be prohibited in the declared hot spot areas of the country.
Within 14 days of publication of the directions, sport bodies and professional clubs must provide the minister in writing with details including the date of resumption and an operational guideline which includes the testing of all officials.
Only determined non-contact professional sport may resume matches after compliance with all provisions of this direction.Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
All sporting, arts, cultural and religious events organised or held in a stadium or venue... are prohibited except religious gatherings at a faith-based institution whereby not more than 50 people are in attendance and professional non-contact sporting events for the purpose of preparation for major multi-coded sport events, international championships, national championships, local leagues at club, provincial, national level excluding combat sport until the minister directs otherwise or the national state of disaster terminates.Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture
The news for anxious surfers is that the department "will engage" with surfer associations.
Watch the complete briefing below:
