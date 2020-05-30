[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd

Streaming issues? Report here
capetalk-shoutoutpng capetalk-shoutoutpng
Just the Hits
20:00 - 21:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Just the Hits
See full line-up
Just the Hits
20:00 - 21:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
[WATCH LIVE] Mbalula outlines transport regulations under Level 3 Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula is giving a briefing on rules for the transport sector from 1 June. 30 May 2020 2:18 PM
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
View all Local
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed. 29 May 2020 12:45 PM
[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 Jun... 29 May 2020 12:19 PM
[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June. 28 May 2020 2:05 PM
View all Politics
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock. 29 May 2020 1:19 PM
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19 Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks. 29 May 2020 11:42 AM
View all Business
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdo... 29 May 2020 5:28 PM
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll n... 29 May 2020 1:51 PM
'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA Christians believe in the Devil. Satanists don’t. Lester Kiewit interviews Riaan Swiegelaar, cofounder of the SA Satanic Church. 29 May 2020 12:51 PM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
Clean the house, South African men! Your captain has spoken Springbok captain Siya Kolisi is a real man. No, we’re not talking about his bulging muscles and penchant for crushing Englishmen. 20 May 2020 2:19 PM
View all Sport
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd

30 May 2020 1:54 PM
by
Tags:
Barack Obama
US protests
Minnesota
Minneapolis
George Floyd
Keedron Bryant

'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.

Protests have ignited in Minnesota's Minneapolis and other US cities after the death of an unarmed black man at the hands of a police officer.

A video shows the former officer holding his knee to George Floyd's neck as the suspect pleads that he can't breathe.

As outrage mounts, 12-year-old Keedron Bryant shared a powerful video on Instagram, singing about surviving as "a young black man". The song was reportedly penned by his mother.

Former US president Barack Obama referenced the youngster in the statement he posted about Floyd's death.

Obama says Bryant's anguish is shared by millions of others:

Former police officer Derek Chauvin has been arrested and charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.


30 May 2020 1:54 PM
by
Tags:
Barack Obama
US protests
Minnesota
Minneapolis
George Floyd
Keedron Bryant

Recommended

More from World

the-lake-at-ozarkspng

[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral

25 May 2020 12:07 PM

Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chinese scientist

Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19

19 May 2020 11:16 AM

The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nhk-blacklight-experimentpng

[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread

15 May 2020 1:47 PM

A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England

14 May 2020 5:14 PM

John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hug-curtainpng

[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents

14 May 2020 11:19 AM

10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everton

Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives

14 May 2020 9:29 AM

Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF

14 May 2020 7:27 AM

MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus treatment vaccine breakthrough 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'

13 May 2020 12:46 PM

Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19

12 May 2020 10:47 AM

The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Little Richard

The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'

10 May 2020 9:48 AM

American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH LIVE] Mbalula outlines transport regulations under Level 3

Local

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

Sport Local

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 29 000, recoveries at over 15 000

Local

Exercise still only 5km radius from home, says Cogta dep minister

EWN Highlights

SA Rugby, Safa and CSA welcome return to action under level 3

30 May 2020 3:49 PM

Zulu 'concerned' about harm lockdown may have brought to some children

30 May 2020 3:43 PM

WATCH LIVE: Transport minister briefing on regulations under lockdown level 3

30 May 2020 2:05 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA