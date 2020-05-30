Streaming issues? Report here
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

30 May 2020 3:48 PM
by
Tags:
Nathi Mthethwa
arts and culture
SA lockdown
relief fund
lockdown level 3
SA arts sector
sport sector

Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.

The Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture revealed during a media briefing on Saturday that MECs from the nine provinces have added R50-million to the national relief fund, bringing the total available to R200-million.

In the sport sector, a total of 470 applications have been received - 296 of these have been approved.

Applicants whose submissions were declined can appeal and these applications are then reviewed, he said.

Mthethwa acknowledged that the adjudication process for the arts and culture sector has had "its glitches" but said these are being rectified.

The original number of successful applicants was 1,250 but the high number of those rejected compelled us to set up an appeals process to give a platform to those who were not recommended, for their case to be heard by an independent appeals committee.

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

As a result the number of successful applicants has increased to 1,520, therefore reducing the number of those not recommended from 1,930 to 1,660 and counting. The number will continue to change...

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

In response to questions about the future of freelancers in this sector, the following details were given:

The performing arts institutions or playhouses that have relevant infrastructure or facilities used for the creation and production of local content - the mitigating measures here are that these facilities can produce content for streaming and live streaming without audiences - monologues, minimal cost and technical support required, production takes place in compliance with the regulation... which requires a compliance officer to ensure that safety controls are strictly adhered to.

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

It also covers film and television production using local cast... This will include jobs throughout the value chain of production, post-production such as technical crew, sound engineers, special effects and animators.

Nathi Mthethwa, Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture

Watch the complete briefing below:


