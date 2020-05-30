Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in
Mbalula said the transport sector has to be responsive as more industries resume operations and learners return to school on 1 June.
Public transport will be allowed to operate throughout the day, but restrictions on capacity remain in force.
All drivers’ licence testing centres and vehicle testing centres will re-open on 1 June.
Inter-provincial travel will also be allowed based on the following criteria:
Limited domestic air travel for business purposes will be allowed, subject to restrictions on the number of flights per day and authorization based on the reason for travel.
The resumption of domestic flights will be rolled out at selected airports in three phases:
See the detailed statement below, and watch the complete briefing at the bottom of this page:
STATEMENT BY Minister @MbalulaFikile on LEVEL 3 LOCKDOWN MEASURES— MEDIA LIAISON | Esethu Hasane (@EsethuOnDuty) May 30, 2020
For Release:
Date: 30 May 2020 1/2 pic.twitter.com/TbKCPzMyIl
More from Business
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching
Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters.Read More
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders
Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.Read More
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19
Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks.Read More
How to plan for retirement during the Covid-19 crisis
The Covid-19 pandemic and the economic destruction in its wake has left some of us wondering if we'll ever be able to retire.Read More
How to invest globally...during a global pandemic
Investors are not exactly confident to invest in shares and trade on the markets during these times.Read More
Charly's bakery is at risk, asking for help
Lots of small businesses are going under or holding on by the skin of their teeth .Read More
SA economy opens steadily - will it bring any relief to the contraction?
On Monday many sectors of the economy will return to business as usual.Read More
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV'
"I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!"Read More
When WC Health asked Leafy Tech for a testing booth they rose to the occasion
Farhana Monier, owner of artisan woodworking company Leafy tech explains how they pivoted their business during lockdown.Read More
The Ombudsman for Short-Term Insurance report - what were the complaints?
The Ombud for Short Term Insurance’s aim is to resolve short term insurance complaints ''fairly, efficiently and impartially''.Read More
More from Local
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed
Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.Read More
[WATCH] Mbalula outlines transport regulations under Level 3
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula held a briefing on rules for the transport sector from 1 June.Read More
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity
Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.Read More
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'
An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.Read More
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations
Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases pass 29 000, recoveries at over 15 000
As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures.Read More
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE
The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdown.Read More
No group hymns or congregants over 60 - rules for worship services under Level 3
Places of worship will have to do things very differently when they partially reopen in level 3 come June.Read More
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers
The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll never forget.Read More
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders
Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.Read More