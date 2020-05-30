Streaming issues? Report here
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

30 May 2020 4:44 PM
by
Fikile Mbalula
public transport
SA lockdown
lockdown level 3
SA transport sector
domestic air travel

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.

Mbalula said the transport sector has to be responsive as more industries resume operations and learners return to school on 1 June.

Public transport will be allowed to operate throughout the day, but restrictions on capacity remain in force.

All drivers’ licence testing centres and vehicle testing centres will re-open on 1 June.

Inter-provincial travel will also be allowed based on the following criteria:

Limited domestic air travel for business purposes will be allowed, subject to restrictions on the number of flights per day and authorization based on the reason for travel.

The resumption of domestic flights will be rolled out at selected airports in three phases:

See the detailed statement below, and watch the complete briefing at the bottom of this page:

30 May 2020 4:44 PM
by
Fikile Mbalula
public transport
SA lockdown
lockdown level 3
SA transport sector
domestic air travel

