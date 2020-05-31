Streaming issues? Report here
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations

31 May 2020 7:04 PM
by
Education
Angie Motshekga
COVID-19
SA lockdown
school readiness
level 3 lockdown
2020 school calendar
#returntoschool

The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.

A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms on Monday (1 June), saying schools are not ready.

They met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday night to raise their safety concerns amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Sunday Times reported that according to various sources, Motshekga acknowledged that "the system is not completely ready".

The minister was set to update the nation on the state of school readiness at 6 pm on Sunday, leading to speculation that there would be a policy u-turn.

That briefing has been delayed as "further consultations" take place and re-scheduled for Monday at 11 am.


More from Politics

Cigarette-two.jpg

Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA

31 May 2020 9:48 AM

On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.

Table Mountain Blouberg Beach 123rfSouthAfrica 123rflifestyle 123rf

City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks

29 May 2020 12:45 PM

Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance

29 May 2020 12:19 PM

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details

28 May 2020 2:05 PM

The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June.

Mosque muslim child kid islam 123rf 123rflifestyle

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

28 May 2020 11:05 AM

"We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar.

Muslimg child praying mosque kid prayer religioun

Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA

28 May 2020 9:34 AM

"Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube.

eu1nvjcxsaannkkjpg

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

27 May 2020 4:29 PM

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governing party.

Church worship prayer religion faith christianity

Churches easily become ‘super-spreader’ hotspots – why open them, not salons?

27 May 2020 2:54 PM

"Our restaurants are crippled! Please explain why gathering 50 people in a church is OK, but we can’t open," asks Wendy Alberts.

Church worship religion 123rflifestyle 123rf

Church leaders discuss the enormous challenges of opening up services in level 3

27 May 2020 8:41 AM

It is a dilemma. Online services exclude the poor but religious services have caused Covid-19 cluster outbreaks worldwide.

Cigarettes and alcohol 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle 123rf

Ban on alcohol and tobacco has had harmful effects - SA Drug Policy Initiative

26 May 2020 12:35 PM

The SA Drug Policy Initiative says the prohibition of booze and cigarettes has had harmful health, social, economic, and criminal effects.

More from Local

161102classroomjpg

No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept

31 May 2020 7:45 PM

In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, these pupils should return to school on 8 June only.

nurses-dance-at-karl-bremer-hospitalpng

[WATCH] Jiving hospital nurses celebrate their risky work on Covid-19 frontline

31 May 2020 3:47 PM

If anyone is at high risk of contracting the disease, it's hospital workers. Karl Bremer nurses know how to keep their spirits up.

MyCiti.jpg

MyCiTi bus service 'ready' to safely transport more commuters from Monday

31 May 2020 2:28 PM

CoCt's Felicity Purchase details the protective measures in place and urges commuters to be responsible.

School learner pupil reading classroon 123rfeducation 123rflifestyle 123rf

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

31 May 2020 10:22 AM

The Basic Education Department has gazetted the updated calendar for the 2020 school year.

Cigarette-two.jpg

Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA

31 May 2020 9:48 AM

On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases near 31 000, 65% in Western Cape

31 May 2020 8:36 AM

As South Africa gets ready to move to level 3 lockdown, here are the latest figures.

fikile-mbalula-briefing-30-maypng

Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

30 May 2020 4:44 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed

30 May 2020 3:48 PM

Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.

200410 Mbalula

[WATCH] Mbalula outlines transport regulations under Level 3

30 May 2020 2:18 PM

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula held a briefing on rules for the transport sector from 1 June.

nathi-mthethwa-briefing-30-maypng

Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity

30 May 2020 12:48 PM

Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

