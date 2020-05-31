UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations
A host of teacher unions and school governing bodies have been expressing opposition to Grade 7 and 12 learners returning to classrooms on Monday (1 June), saying schools are not ready.
They met with Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Saturday night to raise their safety concerns amid the Covid-19 crisis.
The Sunday Times reported that according to various sources, Motshekga acknowledged that "the system is not completely ready".
The minister was set to update the nation on the state of school readiness at 6 pm on Sunday, leading to speculation that there would be a policy u-turn.
That briefing has been delayed as "further consultations" take place and re-scheduled for Monday at 11 am.
The briefing by Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga has been postponed and will now take tomorrow at 11am @DBE_SA https://t.co/lW37qSI6we— South African Government (@GovernmentZA) May 31, 2020
