MyCiTi bus service 'ready' to safely transport more commuters from Monday

31 May 2020 2:28 PM
by
Tags:
City of Cape Town
MyCiti
public transport
Felicity Purchase
COVID-19
SA lockdown
level 3 lockdown

CoCt's Felicity Purchase details the protective measures in place and urges commuters to be responsible.

More commuters will be reliant on public transport as the economy opens up further on Monday (1 June) under Level 3 of the national lockdown.

Is the MyCiTi bus service ready for more Capetonians returning to work? (Some routes had to be suspended earlier in May due to staff members from a vehicle-operating company testing positive for Covid-19.)

It's all systems go says Felicity Purchase, the City's Mayoral Committee (Mayco) member for Transport.

RELATED: Limit on standing MyCiTi passengers as City takes measures for public transport

She notes though that demand could prove to be high seeing the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) is not yet ready to operate.

We have put additional buses on the routes to make up for the fact that at the 50% we weren't able to get all the commuters to and from work, but the advantage now is that there's no time frame. We don't have to be only operating within a certain band - we can now operate from five [am] to ten in the evening.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - CoCT

RELATED: Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in

Regarding protective measures, Purchase says all drivers and personnel working at the bus stations have personal protective equipment (PPE) and sanitation measures are in place.

We've got the sanitization at the stations and on the buses. We're going to uphold the social distancing. The other important thing is that we have done the deep cleaning of the buses and also at the PDI.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - CoCT

The following stations will NOT be open:

  • Airport station
  • Neptune station
  • Grey station

We are washing down all the surfaces that people touch, and then we're trying to avoid contact with cash so we're closing the stations that don't have the tap-and-go systems. We'll re-open those as we can upgrade them or we move into a safer time.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - CoCT

Purchase appealed to commuters to maintain social distancing, keep face masks on during their entire trip and keep washing their hands regularly.

Buses will transport 50% of their carrying capacity including standing room, but she nonetheless asks people not to board crowded buses, and also to keep the windows open.

Sometimes the drivers are intimidated to allow more... but then of course we must understand that not the entire workforce is not supposed to be at work yet so it is going to be a little bit like 'let's wait and see and then play it by ear'.

Felicity Purchase, Mayco member for Transport - CoCT

The N2 Express service cannot be resumed until there is approval from the transport minister, Purchase says.

For more detail, take a listen:


