So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3





Hiking is allowed under South Africa’s Alert Level 3. But, like many of the regulations, the detail was only provided at the last minute.

CapeTalk’s Pippa Hudson posted this tweet on Sunday after details were posted in a group by her local ward councilor:

Good news for those who've been missing their mountain - hiking in Table Mountain National Park allowed from tomorrow (not Boulders or Cape Point though) @CapeTalk — Pippa Hudson (@pjchudson) May 31, 2020

It was confirmed a few hours later.

Western Cape parks are operated by SANParks and Cape Nature, respectively. As it stands, Table Mountain National Park is the only option for Capetonians, as it is a so-called open-access park.

Notably, this excludes Cape Point and Boulders Beach as both use access control.

But, the rules of social distancing still apply. In this case, being responsible might mean jeopardising your physical safety because of opportunistic crime. We are still not allowed to exercise in groups. This is exactly the opposite of what you are supposed to do when on the mountain. Table Mountain is so dangerous, it even has a crime hotspot map

Civic safety group Table Mountain Watch says: ‘Consider staying on and below contour paths. Closer to help if needed.’

Regular mountain users probably know where the busiest paths and trails are. Do what you can to stay safe and stay on the right side of the law.

Meanwhile, we anxiously await details on how and when other parks will open. Self-driving excursions are also allowed. However, clear communication still appears to be verboten.