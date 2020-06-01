So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3
Hiking is allowed under South Africa’s Alert Level 3. But, like many of the regulations, the detail was only provided at the last minute.
CapeTalk’s Pippa Hudson posted this tweet on Sunday after details were posted in a group by her local ward councilor:
Good news for those who've been missing their mountain - hiking in Table Mountain National Park allowed from tomorrow (not Boulders or Cape Point though) @CapeTalk— Pippa Hudson (@pjchudson) May 31, 2020
It was confirmed a few hours later.
Western Cape parks are operated by SANParks and Cape Nature, respectively. As it stands, Table Mountain National Park is the only option for Capetonians, as it is a so-called open-access park.
Notably, this excludes Cape Point and Boulders Beach as both use access control.
But, the rules of social distancing still apply. In this case, being responsible might mean jeopardising your physical safety because of opportunistic crime. We are still not allowed to exercise in groups. This is exactly the opposite of what you are supposed to do when on the mountain. Table Mountain is so dangerous, it even has a crime hotspot map
Civic safety group Table Mountain Watch says: ‘Consider staying on and below contour paths. Closer to help if needed.’
Regular mountain users probably know where the busiest paths and trails are. Do what you can to stay safe and stay on the right side of the law.
Meanwhile, we anxiously await details on how and when other parks will open. Self-driving excursions are also allowed. However, clear communication still appears to be verboten.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections
The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday.Read More
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association
It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.Read More
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.Read More
Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June
Nationally schools now open on 8 June but the Western Cape has gone ahead on Monday. But this Cape school is staying closed.Read More
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo'
"I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha.Read More
‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news
Expect a petrol price hike of about R1.20 per litre as the world economy gets into gear once more.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases, as we embark on level 3
June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures.Read More
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching
Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters.Read More
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders
Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.Read More
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks
Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed.Read More