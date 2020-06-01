Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June
Cape teacher, Cathy Adams, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how her school, Malibu HS, is dealing with the reopening of classes and the confusion surrounding it as the national government has postponed a crucial briefing on the opening set for 1 June.
Right now I'm anxious. I'm cautiously optimistic. There are so many adjectives to describe how I am feeling at the moment.Cathy Adams, Teacher - Malibu High School
Our learners, however, will not be returning today.Cathy Adams, Teacher - Malibu High School
She says the mixed messages from the national minister has caused much confusion. Learners were asked at the eleventh hour not to return to school on Monday but rather on 8 June next week.
She says the school sent out a letter with this information to parents, only to then discover that the Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Shaefer had instructed Western Cape schools to open nevertheless if the school was ready.
But our letter had gone out already and we did not feel it would be fair now to confuse our children even more.Cathy Adams, Teacher - Malibu High School
The confusion at the national level and the tussle between the minister and the province has not helped.
We feel it is unfair towards us, it is unfair towards our parents. It is as if they are playing a ball game with us. We really don't know where we stand. We did everything in our power to get ready and while not 100% ready we were prepared to accept our learners back. And then that mixed message went out.Cathy Adams, Teacher - Malibu High School
Listen to the interview with Cathy Adams below:
The SA Democratic Teachers Union was one of the bodies calling for the postponement of the return to class on June 1.
Secretary-general, Mugwena Maluleke talks to Refilwe Moloto about their relief at the delay and their very real concerns about the safety of teachers and learners.
More from Covid-19 coronavirus explained
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections
The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday.Read More
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association
It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.Read More
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.Read More
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo'
"I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha.Read More
‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news
Expect a petrol price hike of about R1.20 per litre as the world economy gets into gear once more.Read More
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3
Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice.Read More
[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases, as we embark on level 3
June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures.Read More
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching
Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters.Read More
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders
Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.Read More
City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks
Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed.Read More