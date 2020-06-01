Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June





Cape teacher, Cathy Adams, talks to Refilwe Moloto about how her school, Malibu HS, is dealing with the reopening of classes and the confusion surrounding it as the national government has postponed a crucial briefing on the opening set for 1 June.

Right now I'm anxious. I'm cautiously optimistic. There are so many adjectives to describe how I am feeling at the moment. Cathy Adams, Teacher - Malibu High School

Our learners, however, will not be returning today. Cathy Adams, Teacher - Malibu High School

She says the mixed messages from the national minister has caused much confusion. Learners were asked at the eleventh hour not to return to school on Monday but rather on 8 June next week.

She says the school sent out a letter with this information to parents, only to then discover that the Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Shaefer had instructed Western Cape schools to open nevertheless if the school was ready.

But our letter had gone out already and we did not feel it would be fair now to confuse our children even more. Cathy Adams, Teacher - Malibu High School

The confusion at the national level and the tussle between the minister and the province has not helped.

We feel it is unfair towards us, it is unfair towards our parents. It is as if they are playing a ball game with us. We really don't know where we stand. We did everything in our power to get ready and while not 100% ready we were prepared to accept our learners back. And then that mixed message went out. Cathy Adams, Teacher - Malibu High School

Listen to the interview with Cathy Adams below:

The SA Democratic Teachers Union was one of the bodies calling for the postponement of the return to class on June 1.

Secretary-general, Mugwena Maluleke talks to Refilwe Moloto about their relief at the delay and their very real concerns about the safety of teachers and learners.