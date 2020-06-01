Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests

Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 17:46
The Fugard at Home – Now live
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Fugard Theatre
Today at 20:10
Child Protection Week 2020 – How do we protect children during COVID-19?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucy Jamieson, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute.
Lucy Jamieson - Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)
Today at 20:25
A Call on Faith Leaders to Provide Moral Leadership for Life and Livelihoods
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
. Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa has to close because of the ban on tobacco sales
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Diane Chakim - Owner at Sturks Tobacco Shop
Today at 21:05
Lockdown business: A popular swimwear maker switched to selling fresh food - within 48 hours
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:31
Second interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards. 1 June 2020 4:03 PM
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday. 1 June 2020 2:16 PM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Local
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo' "I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha. 1 June 2020 9:42 AM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
View all Business
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests

1 June 2020 11:36 AM
by
Tags:
Protests
USA
Minneapolis
George Floyd

Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery.

Protests against police brutality entered their sixth night in the United States. This after the video of now-former police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video holding down his knee on the neck of Minneapolis man George Floyd for nine minutes. Despite Floyd crying out 'I can't breathe' and please from onlookers for Chavin to stop, he continued.

Floyd died and it was only some days later, after Chavin and three other officers were fired and protests had begun, that Chavin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The protests around the Unites Staes has escalated and now extended to the United Kingdom, Germany and other areas.

Lester Kiewit talks to American community advocate De'vonna Pittman from Minneapolis.

Pittman says she first heard about the killing of George Floyd after being sent the video.

When we first got the news it came in the form of a video. In the past when we've heard about police killings, we have always just heard about them. But in this case, we had the displeasure of literally watching for nine minutes the breath being taken from his body.

De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She says police brutality has been going on for so long but this was different.

We had thought things were beginning to change but the video changed all of that.

De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She says the state of Minnesota is Democrat and the city is known for its friendliness and 'niceness', but despite this, there is still a great deal of racism.

I know not all cops are racist, but many people in Minnesota are still racist.

De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

There are many progressive leaders in the state and city but she says there are still many issues that need to be addressed.

What black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back from slavery. We have generations of black folk still not accepted as a full human being...and at some point that is going to come to what we have seen bubbling over.

De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She says it has erupted in anger, mental health issues, structural racism, and a plethora of many disparities black people face.

I believe the looters is a small population and I know there is a difference between protesters and looters.

De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She says many appear to have come into to city from out of state.

We have seen in videos that many looters were white Americans. They are riding around with cars without licence plates.

De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She believes some 95% of people protesting are doing so peacefully.

Listen to Lester's interview with community advocate De'vonna Pittman below:


1 June 2020 11:36 AM
by
Tags:
Protests
USA
Minneapolis
George Floyd

Recommended

More from World

keedron-bryantpng

[VIDEO] 12-year-old goes viral with protest song after death of George Floyd

30 May 2020 2:19 PM

'I just want to live'. As protests spread in the US, a young gospel singer's heartbreaking song hits home.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

the-lake-at-ozarkspng

[VIDEO] What social distancing? A pool party in Missouri goes viral

25 May 2020 12:07 PM

Twitter users shared videos of crowded pools at the Lake of the Ozarks over Memorial Day weekend that has over 15 million views.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chinese scientist

Chinese scientists may have found an effective treatment for Covid-19

19 May 2020 11:16 AM

The drug – produced by harvesting antibodies from recovered Covid-19 patients - has successfully passed the animal testing stage.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

nhk-blacklight-experimentpng

[WATCH] Restaurant blacklight experiment shows speed of how virus may spread

15 May 2020 1:47 PM

A Japanese simulation experiment using fluorescent paint shows how the virus could spread using a buffet-style scenario.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

COVID-19 virus coronavirus outbreak blood sample test tube 123rfpolitics 123rf

[LISTEN] Covid-19 antibody test given thumbs up by health officials in England

14 May 2020 5:14 PM

John Maytham asks Prof Wolfgang Preiser at Stellenbosch University whether similar tests are being developed in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

hug-curtainpng

[WATCH] Little girl creates 'hug curtain' for her grandparents

14 May 2020 11:19 AM

10-year-old Paige from California came up with an innovative way of hugging her grandparents to keep them safe during Covid-19.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Everton

Researcher explains how early SA lockdown has saved at least 20,000 lives

14 May 2020 9:29 AM

Comparative trajectory analysis from the day of 100th infection shows SA on 11,000 cases, while UK at that point on 161,000.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coronavirus

Shortage of patented chemicals for Covid-19 test curbs SA testing capacity - MSF

14 May 2020 7:27 AM

MSF says there are mechanisms to allow for compulsory licenses that override global pharmaceutical patents when necessary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 coronavirus treatment vaccine breakthrough 123rf 123rflifestyle

Covid-19 treatment breakthrough: 'Anti-clotting meds save lives'

13 May 2020 12:46 PM

Treating people with anti-coagulants saves lives – it’s as simple as that, says Sytse Oudkerk (Dutch Cancer Institute).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

miriam-makeba-angelique-kidjojpg

[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19

12 May 2020 10:47 AM

The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Angie Motshekga

It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga

1 June 2020 1:14 PM

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June

1 June 2020 10:40 AM

Nationally schools now open on 8 June but the Western Cape has gone ahead on Monday. But this Cape school is staying closed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

200519 Angie Motshekga4

UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations

31 May 2020 7:04 PM

The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cigarette-two.jpg

Health Minister to host Sunday meeting on tobacco control in SA

31 May 2020 9:48 AM

On World No Tobacco Day, Minister Zweli Mkhize is set to host a virtual meeting amid court action over continued tobacco sale ban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Table Mountain Blouberg Beach 123rfSouthAfrica 123rflifestyle 123rf

City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks

29 May 2020 12:45 PM

Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[GRAPHICS] Lockdown level 3 at a glance

29 May 2020 12:19 PM

The Presidency of the Republic of South Africa released these key points outlining the level 3 lockdown for the country from 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Lockdown levels South Africa Covid-19 coronavirus 123rf

[WATCH LIVE] National Command Council provides level 3 details

28 May 2020 2:05 PM

The NCC is set to brief the media regarding the details of alert level 3 that kicks in for the whole country on 1 June.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosque muslim child kid islam 123rf 123rflifestyle

Why Claremont Mosque won’t reopen: 'We revere life and assessed the risk'

28 May 2020 11:05 AM

"We were guided by a supreme objective of our faith - the preservation, sanctity and reverence of life," says Imam Rashied Omar.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Muslimg child praying mosque kid prayer religioun

Aren’t we setting ourselves up for failure by opening religious gatherings? - DA

28 May 2020 9:34 AM

"Reopening religious gatherings; what were the considerations? It seems Govt is still hashing those out," says Siviwe Gwarube.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

eu1nvjcxsaannkkjpg

Mnguni: Ramaphosa has lost complete control of SA, unleashing Level 3 armageddon

27 May 2020 4:29 PM

Political analyst Lukhona Mnguni says the President has given in to religious interest groups historically aligned to the governing party.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

New school calendar: return dates for all the grades

Local

‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

Business Opinion

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

Local Opinion Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Big petrol price hike coming on Wednesday

1 June 2020 5:07 PM

CT transport hubs bustling as commuters head home

1 June 2020 4:55 PM

COVID-19 UPDATE: 22 more fatalities push SA death toll to 705

1 June 2020 4:42 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2020 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA