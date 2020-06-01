Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests





Protests against police brutality entered their sixth night in the United States. This after the video of now-former police officer Derek Chauvin was caught on video holding down his knee on the neck of Minneapolis man George Floyd for nine minutes. Despite Floyd crying out 'I can't breathe' and please from onlookers for Chavin to stop, he continued.

Floyd died and it was only some days later, after Chavin and three other officers were fired and protests had begun, that Chavin was charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter.

The protests around the Unites Staes has escalated and now extended to the United Kingdom, Germany and other areas.

Lester Kiewit talks to American community advocate De'vonna Pittman from Minneapolis.

Pittman says she first heard about the killing of George Floyd after being sent the video.

When we first got the news it came in the form of a video. In the past when we've heard about police killings, we have always just heard about them. But in this case, we had the displeasure of literally watching for nine minutes the breath being taken from his body. De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She says police brutality has been going on for so long but this was different.

We had thought things were beginning to change but the video changed all of that. De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She says the state of Minnesota is Democrat and the city is known for its friendliness and 'niceness', but despite this, there is still a great deal of racism.

I know not all cops are racist, but many people in Minnesota are still racist. De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

There are many progressive leaders in the state and city but she says there are still many issues that need to be addressed.

What black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back from slavery. We have generations of black folk still not accepted as a full human being...and at some point that is going to come to what we have seen bubbling over. De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She says it has erupted in anger, mental health issues, structural racism, and a plethora of many disparities black people face.

I believe the looters is a small population and I know there is a difference between protesters and looters. De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She says many appear to have come into to city from out of state.

We have seen in videos that many looters were white Americans. They are riding around with cars without licence plates. De'vonna Pittman, Community advocate - Minneapolis

She believes some 95% of people protesting are doing so peacefully.

