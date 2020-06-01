'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo'
Many South Africans woke up on Monday morning with a Friday feeling – alcohol sales are legal again!
Liquor stores have prepared for massive queues.
The use of alcohol is deeply embedded in South African culture as sky-high black-market prices and a recent spate of lootings show.
Refilwe Moloto interviewed EWN’s Petrus Botha who kept an eye on liquor stores around the Melkbos area.
Melkbos is such a friendly place! The guy standing in front of me is holding my place [while Botha is talking to Moloto] … The guy behind me is keeping his spot! …Petrus Botha, reporter - EWN
I’m here for work purposes…Petrus Botha, reporter - EWN
The Tops at the Melkbos Spar – there were people in camping chairs… easily about 50 people!Petrus Botha, reporter - EWN
There’s an SAB truck in the parking lot unloading the precious, precious cargo…Petrus Botha, reporter - EWN
You can buy three cases of beer, three cases of cider, six bottles of spirits, three cases of wine and three boxes of wine… You can buy from 9 am to 5 pm – don’t make this the toilet paper, pre-lockdown rush!Petrus Botha, reporter - EWN
This is something we’re going to tell our grandkids about – that we got out at 9 am so that we can buy booze after 67 days!Petrus Botha, reporter - EWN
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
