Western Cape schools are ready, let's go back to school - Premier Alan Winde





On Sunday, the Basic Education Department made a last-minute announcement that pupils should only return to school on 8 June, next week.

However, the Western Cape has gone ahead with the initial plans to resume learning for grade 7s and 12s today.

Premier Winde says most schools in the province have been reopened as per the gazetted date by government.

He says parents, teachers, and pupils can't be left in limbo for any longer while the national government tries to make up its mind.

The premier says provincial educational officials "worked like crazy" and spent millions on PPE in preparation for the reopening of schools.

He's adamant that the majority of schools in the province are ready, while a few individual schools that aren't ready have communicated to parents and learners.

In the midst of all of this crisis, people need to make decisions. We made the decision. Schools are ready, let's go back to school. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We can't lose the year. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

We need to get our young kids back at school so that we can continue with our future economies and the future of our children. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

