Some recycling and waste drop-off sites will reopen for public use this week
All 25 drop-off depots were closed to the general public and only accredited waste service providers with valid permits were previously allowed to use the facilities during level 4 of lockdown.
The City's Xanthea Limberg says only a few waste drop-off facilities will be reopened to the public this week under level 3.
Other facilities will remain closed as part of the City's Covid-19 contingency plan, Limberg explains.
The City has been in contact with accredited waste operators and will be issuing communications to the general public in the coming days.
The City’s recycling and waste drop-off facilities offer residents, building contractors, and removers free access to drop off recyclables, rubble as well as e-waste and garden waste.
Presenter Kieno Kammies spoke with councillor Limberg after a Table View resident called CapeTalk to find out why the Killarney drop-off facility remains closed.
Under level 3, we are going to be opening the drop-offs to the general public from this week onwards.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy
We will be keeping some of our drop-offs closed so that they can operate as satellite depots... as a contingency measure, in the event that we have to close any other depots [due to Covid-19].Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy
Under level 5 and level 4, the drop-off facilities remained closed. They were only opened for waste operators that accredited with the City of Cape Town or where they had essential service permits.Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy
Listen to the conversation for more information:
More from Local
Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready
A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards.Read More
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections
The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday.Read More
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association
It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.Read More
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.Read More
Western Cape schools are ready, let's go back to school - Premier Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape made a call to reopen schools on Monday despite the national government's indecisiveness.Read More
Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June
Nationally schools now open on 8 June but the Western Cape has gone ahead on Monday. But this Cape school is staying closed.Read More
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo'
"I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha.Read More
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3
Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice.Read More
No school on Monday: Grade 7s & matrics should return on 8 June - Education Dept
In a last-minute statement issued by the Basic Education Department on Sunday, these pupils should return to school on 8 June only.Read More
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations
The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed.Read More