Some recycling and waste drop-off sites will reopen for public use this week





All 25 drop-off depots were closed to the general public and only accredited waste service providers with valid permits were previously allowed to use the facilities during level 4 of lockdown.

The City's Xanthea Limberg says only a few waste drop-off facilities will be reopened to the public this week under level 3.

Other facilities will remain closed as part of the City's Covid-19 contingency plan, Limberg explains.

The City has been in contact with accredited waste operators and will be issuing communications to the general public in the coming days.

The City’s recycling and waste drop-off facilities offer residents, building contractors, and removers free access to drop off recyclables, rubble as well as e-waste and garden waste.

Presenter Kieno Kammies spoke with councillor Limberg after a Table View resident called CapeTalk to find out why the Killarney drop-off facility remains closed.

Under level 3, we are going to be opening the drop-offs to the general public from this week onwards. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy

We will be keeping some of our drop-offs closed so that they can operate as satellite depots... as a contingency measure, in the event that we have to close any other depots [due to Covid-19]. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy

Under level 5 and level 4, the drop-off facilities remained closed. They were only opened for waste operators that accredited with the City of Cape Town or where they had essential service permits. Xanthea Limberg, Mayco Member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services and Energy

Listen to the conversation for more information: