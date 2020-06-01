Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley





In November last year, inspired by Silicon Valley in the United States, the Rwandan government unveiled plans to build “Kigali Innovation City” in Kigali’s "Special Economic Zone".

Rwandan taxpayers and infrastructure investment platform Africa50 will finance the R35 billion (US$2 billion) project that will consist of universities, tech- and biotech firms as well as commercial centres.

(Related article: Rwanda is Building Africa’s Very Own Silicon Valley – Known as Kigali Innovation City, by Nicky Verd)

Kigali, Rwanda

The rapidly industrialising economy of Rwanda is one the fastest-growing in the world, despite a near-total lack of natural resources.

Kieno Kammies interviewed international keynote speaker Nicky Verd.

She is the author of “Disrupt Yourself or Be Disrupted: Escape Conformity, Reinvent Your Thinking and Thrive in an Era of Emerging Technologies and Economic Anxiety”.

Technology is driving retrenchments… When I lost my job… I reinvented myself… you can do it! Sitting and crying has never solved any problems. Nicky Verd

Rwanda… their history of genocide… they decided they won’t sit back and feel sorry for themselves because it happened to them… They do not blame foreigners or the rest of the world. Nicky Verd

They’re creating an innovation hub on a massive scale… creating their own Silicon Valley… Nicky Verd

Listen to the interview in the audio below.