George Floyd and the global protests at his murder
Guests
Palesa Morudu - writer and director at Clarity Global Strategic Communications, based in Washington DC
The Fugard at Home – Now live
Guests
Greg Karvellas - Fugard Theatre
Child Protection Week 2020 – How do we protect children during COVID-19?
Guests
Lucy Jamieson, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute.
Lucy Jamieson - Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)
A Call on Faith Leaders to Provide Moral Leadership for Life and Livelihoods
. Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa has to close because of the ban on tobacco sales
Guests
Diane Chakim - Owner at Sturks Tobacco Shop
Lockdown business: A popular swimwear maker switched to selling fresh food - within 48 hours
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Second interview
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Beautiful News
Rwanda's rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley

"Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd.

In November last year, inspired by Silicon Valley in the United States, the Rwandan government unveiled plans to build “Kigali Innovation City” in Kigali’s "Special Economic Zone".

Rwandan taxpayers and infrastructure investment platform Africa50 will finance the R35 billion (US$2 billion) project that will consist of universities, tech- and biotech firms as well as commercial centres.

(Related article: Rwanda is Building Africa’s Very Own Silicon Valley – Known as Kigali Innovation City, by Nicky Verd)

Kigali, Rwanda

The rapidly industrialising economy of Rwanda is one the fastest-growing in the world, despite a near-total lack of natural resources.

Kieno Kammies interviewed international keynote speaker Nicky Verd.

She is the author of “Disrupt Yourself or Be Disrupted: Escape Conformity, Reinvent Your Thinking and Thrive in an Era of Emerging Technologies and Economic Anxiety”.

Technology is driving retrenchments… When I lost my job… I reinvented myself… you can do it! Sitting and crying has never solved any problems.

Nicky Verd

Rwanda… their history of genocide… they decided they won’t sit back and feel sorry for themselves because it happened to them… They do not blame foreigners or the rest of the world.

Nicky Verd

They’re creating an innovation hub on a massive scale… creating their own Silicon Valley…

Nicky Verd

Listen to the interview in the audio below.

