Today at 17:46
The Fugard at Home – Now live
Today at 20:10
Child Protection Week 2020 – How do we protect children during COVID-19?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Lucy Jamieson, senior researcher at the University of Cape Town's Children's Institute.
Lucy Jamieson - Senior researcher at Children's Institute (UCT)
Today at 20:25
A Call on Faith Leaders to Provide Moral Leadership for Life and Livelihoods
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
. Sturks Tobacco Shop, the oldest company in South Africa has to close because of the ban on tobacco sales
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Diane Chakim - Owner at Sturks Tobacco Shop
Today at 21:05
Lockdown business: A popular swimwear maker switched to selling fresh food - within 48 hours
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Andrew Thompson - Freelance Writer at ...
Today at 21:31
Second interview
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Prof John Mason - Prof of African History at University of Virginia
Today at 21:45
Beautiful News
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
No Items to show
Latest Local
Heathfield High remains shut over PPE shortages, but WCED says schools are ready A teacher at Heathfield High School says the public school has not reopened because it does not meet health and safety standards. 1 June 2020 4:03 PM
Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday. 1 June 2020 2:16 PM
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
View all Local
It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday. 1 June 2020 1:14 PM
Lester Kiewit talks to Minneapolis advocate about roots of anger behind protests Community advocate De'vonna Pittman says what black people in the United States are dealing with, stems way back to slavery. 1 June 2020 11:36 AM
UPDATE: Motshekga delays address on school readiness amid further consultations The minister was set to give an update on Sunday evening after meeting unions and organisations who wanted re-opening delayed. 31 May 2020 7:04 PM
View all Politics
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley "Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd. 1 June 2020 12:13 PM
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo' "I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha. 1 June 2020 9:42 AM
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a... 30 May 2020 4:44 PM
View all Business
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association. 1 June 2020 2:12 PM
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3 Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice. 1 June 2020 7:52 AM
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking' An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown. 30 May 2020 10:30 AM
View all Lifestyle
Contact and non-contact sport training to resume. Golfers, surfers seek clarity Professional rugby and soccer teams can resume training under Level 3, says Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa. 30 May 2020 12:48 PM
[WATCH] Sports Minister gives details on Level 3 lockdown regulations Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa has updated the nation on the resumption of non-contact sport. 30 May 2020 10:29 AM
'Play rugby properly! No need for half-baked ideas just to have something on TV' "I'd rather they keep on rerunning the World Cup final," says Jan de Koning (rugby365). "I’ll watch it 10 times every day!" 28 May 2020 3:12 PM
View all Sport
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs. 30 May 2020 3:48 PM
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme. 29 May 2020 3:22 PM
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters. 29 May 2020 2:39 PM
View all Entertainment
View all World
View all Africa
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools - Motshekga

1 June 2020 1:14 PM
by
Tags:
Basic Education Department
Education
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
COVID-19

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday.

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga on Monday morning apologised to South Africans for the inconvenience caused on Sunday when her department at the 11th hour announced that the phased reopening of schools would be postponed to 8 June.

Grade 7 and 12 pupils were expected back in the classroom on Monday.

Motshekga said that issues such as water for schools had not been resolved.

It would be risky to have had a blanket opening of schools.

Minister Angie Motshekga - Department of Basic Education

She told the briefing she had to spend Sunday consulting with a series of people involved including to private schools.

I am explaining why I had to call the media (briefing) off but I just could not jump other steps especially with people who were affected.

Minister Angie Motshekga - Department of Basic Education

She made it clear that there were concerns about anxious parents.

There have been questions about parents who still feel anxious about sending their kids to school because they are not very sure about their safety.

Minister Angie Motshekga - Department of Basic Education

Motshekga outlined the directive:

The directive states that a parent who chooses not to send their child to school must apply to the head of the provincial education department, who in terms of the South African Schools Act, can exempt a learner entirely, partially, or conditionally from compulsory attendance if such exemption is in the best interests of the learner.

EWN reporter Thando Khubeka was at the briefing and tells Clement Manyathela Motshekga has apologised for leaving many parents in the dark.

She says pupils had to be turned back from schools after the last-minute about-turn changing the start date from 1 June to 8 June.

She (Minister Motshekga) only alerted parents about what was going to happen late last night.

Thando Kubheka, Reporter - EWN

Kubheka says the unions have been saying all along that schools were not ready to reopen, especially those in rural areas.

Talking to people on the ground, they said they don't have PPEs, they don't have the right equipment, to start with learning and teaching in a Covid-19 environment.

Thando Kubheka, Reporter - EWN

The minister said she met with various bodies, including school governing bodies, the unions and the Human Rights Commission about pupils returning to school and following those meetings she came to the decision that the date be moved to 8 June.

Listen below:


1 June 2020 1:14 PM
by
Tags:
Basic Education Department
Education
Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga
COVID-19

hospital-bed-surgery-medical-help-pixabayjpg

Western Cape records 33 more Covid-19 deaths and 984 new infections

1 June 2020 2:16 PM

The Covid-19 death toll in the Western Cape has climbed past the 500 mark, with 33 new deaths recorded since yesterday.

Mask school student learner covid-19 coronavirus reopening reopen

Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association

1 June 2020 2:12 PM

It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.

classroom covid-19 coronavirus mask school

Why this Cape Town school chooses not reopen on Monday 1 June

1 June 2020 10:40 AM

Nationally schools now open on 8 June but the Western Cape has gone ahead on Monday. But this Cape school is staying closed.

Beer drinker lover beard 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rfhealth 123rflifestyle

'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo'

1 June 2020 9:42 AM

"I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha.

Smiley happy emoji emoticon

‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news

1 June 2020 8:46 AM

Expect a petrol price hike of about R1.20 per litre as the world economy gets into gear once more.

Lions-Head-hiking-cape-town-adventure-tourism-table-mountain-safety-123rf

So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3

1 June 2020 7:52 AM

Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice.

Covid-19 Warning sign 123rf

[LATEST] SA's Covid-19 cases, as we embark on level 3

31 May 2020 8:36 AM

June is here and South Africa is at level 3 of lockdown - here are the latest figures.

Drive-in cinema 123rf 123rfbusiness 123rflifestyle

Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching

29 May 2020 2:39 PM

Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters.

white-wine-glassjpg

Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders

29 May 2020 1:19 PM

Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.

Table Mountain Blouberg Beach 123rfSouthAfrica 123rflifestyle 123rf

City of Cape Town appealing to minister to open beaches, sportsfields and parks

29 May 2020 12:45 PM

Mayco member for community services Zahid Badroodien says it is illogical for our open spaces to remain closed.

