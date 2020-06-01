Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association





The South African Paediatric Association supports the reopening of schools.

Pippa Hudson interviewed Professor Haroon Saloojee, an executive member of the Association.

Hudson posed several questions from concerned parents:

Most reports seem to suggest that children are least at risk of contracting Covid-19 or dying from it – does the Association support that view?

What about children passing it on to their teachers, or who take it home to parents and grandparents?

In the Association’s view, does the benefit of returning to school outweigh the risks?

Which kids are high-risk, and should rather stay at home?

We recognise that there’s a lot of fear… the evidence is emerging… children are less likely to get the coronavirus than others… if they get it, they’re unlikely to show symptoms… if they show symptoms, it’s usually mild… The best news of all? Children don’t die from coronavirus! Professor Haroon Saloojee, executive member - South African Paediatric Association

Children have lower viral loads… less likely to transmit… based on evidence, globally… less likely they’ll get it at school than in the community… Children don’t spread this disease! Professor Haroon Saloojee, executive member - South African Paediatric Association

Our view is clear. We’re not saying schools are absolutely safe, but I think schools may be safer than many homes… Professor Haroon Saloojee, executive member - South African Paediatric Association

The news is good! … Asthma? There’s no reason they shouldn’t come to school. HIV? If they’re on antiretrovirals; there’s no reason they shouldn’t come to school! Professor Haroon Saloojee, executive member - South African Paediatric Association

