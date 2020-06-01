Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19
Leaders will have to adapt to a new world post-COVID-19.
The traditional paradigms of a 9 to 5 day office job has become disrupted.
Workers will now be able to work anywhere, use their own devices and manage their own time.
Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking of Absa Group, believes agility and adaptability have come to the fore - businesses adapted to regulations by changing their business models completely.
Restaurants have had to shift to delivery only, fitness instructors are offering online classes and many professionals are consulting via video conferencing.
What is called distributed leadership - mobilising leadership expertise across all levels - will be observed increasingly.
You've heard of the ingenuity of those guys getting the booze out of the store - I think that's what this world requires...the need to be nimble and come up with new and creative ideas while managing across all this complexity and uncertainty...Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking - Absa Group
I think how we saw it was you've got to plan for the worst and hopefully things pan out better.Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking - Absa Group
Distributed leadership in a time like this is something that is absolutely fundamental - you can't run and control everything and all decision-making back to the centre - you ultimately have to trust your people whether you are a government, a public sector, or private sector entity.Charles Russon, CEO Corporate and Investment Banking - Absa Group
Listen to the entire interview below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19
More from Business
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory
The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity.Read More
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales.Read More
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
Covid-19 and the lockdown is a highly complex situation that will require new thinking that evolves over time.Read More
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley
"Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd.Read More
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo'
"I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha.Read More
‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news
Expect a petrol price hike of about R1.20 per litre as the world economy gets into gear once more.Read More
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.Read More
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching
Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters.Read More
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders
Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.Read More
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19
Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks.Read More