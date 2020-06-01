Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory
The Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index is calculated as the weighted average of the following: Business Activity, New Orders, Employment, Supplier Deliveries and Inventories.
The Money Show wanted to know if there is any pulse left or if the patient must be wheeled out of the room.
Even further back, the last ten years... manufacturing in SA has been fairly dormant.Kevin Lings, chief economist - STANLIB
I guess if you want to look at a sub-sector industry... the motor industry has had a better time - where something like clothing manufacturing has been decimated so I guess it does vary by sector but in general the data we've had during lockdown has obviously been...extremely weak.Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management
We need small bites here - if you tackle the problem little bit by little bit you do make headway - I do think we can make headway.Kevin Lings, chief economist - STANLIB
Listen to the sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory
More from Business
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19
National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis continues.Read More
Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
As expected, the total lockdown that was in force resulted in almost zero vehicle sales.Read More
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
Covid-19 and the lockdown is a highly complex situation that will require new thinking that evolves over time.Read More
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley
"Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd.Read More
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo'
"I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha.Read More
‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news
Expect a petrol price hike of about R1.20 per litre as the world economy gets into gear once more.Read More
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.Read More
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching
Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters.Read More
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders
Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.Read More
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19
Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks.Read More