Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory

1 June 2020 7:37 PM
by
Tags:
Purchasing Managers' Index
PMI
Lockdown
COVID-19
auto trade

The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity.

The Absa Purchasing Managers' Index is calculated as the weighted average of the following: Business Activity, New Orders, Employment, Supplier Deliveries and Inventories.

The Money Show wanted to know if there is any pulse left or if the patient must be wheeled out of the room.

Even further back, the last ten years... manufacturing in SA has been fairly dormant.

Kevin Lings, chief economist - STANLIB

I guess if you want to look at a sub-sector industry... the motor industry has had a better time - where something like clothing manufacturing has been decimated so I guess it does vary by sector but in general the data we've had during lockdown has obviously been...extremely weak.

Kevin Lings, Chief Economist - Stanlib Asset Management

We need small bites here - if you tackle the problem little bit by little bit you do make headway - I do think we can make headway.

Kevin Lings, chief economist - STANLIB
Picture: pixabay.com

Listen to the sound clip below.

Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.

Subscribe to our Business Wrap Newsletter


This article first appeared on 702 : Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory


1 June 2020 7:37 PM
by
Tags:
Purchasing Managers' Index
PMI
Lockdown
COVID-19
auto trade

