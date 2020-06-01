Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
Before lockdown, manufacturers were already predicting a decline in annual sales due to a shrinking economy.
A lot of businesses have also suspended buying cars.
The Money Show spoke to Michael Mabasa from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa, about this and other woes - such as dealing with export stock.
We were in a very very very proper lockdown - we did not produce vehicles, we did not export, we did not import, we did not sell...Michael Mabasa, Executive Director and CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa
We did have some stock but vehicles have become bespoke commodities; a lot of customers specify 'I want a sunroof'... while there is obviously a number that we produce that people walk into a dealership and pick up from the floor, people are changing their buying patterns - when they want a brand new car they want the car to have certain extras.Michael Mabasa, Executive Director and CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa
From an export perspective he said the levels of lockdown in different countries have to be considered before sending shipments.
We have alreday started but the complication that we have is we need to communicate to the countries where these vehicles are going...not all countries have lifted their lockdowns...Michael Mabasa, Executive Director and CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa
Remember we are currently exporting to 161 different markets around the world and before any ship leaves we have to make sure that shipment would be able to reach their destination and offload on time.Michael Mabasa, Executive Director and CEO - National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of South Africa
LIsten to the sound clip below.
Get the 10 most-read articles of the week from Bruce Whitfield’s The Money Show, emailed to you every Friday morning.
This article first appeared on 702 : Vehicles sales fail to kick-start into motion
More from Business
Hard decisions - a CEO talks about navigating the turbulence of Covid-19
National and business leaders have had to make some difficult decisions and will be expected to make many more as the crisis continues.Read More
Purchasing Managers' Index remains in depressed territory
The Purchasing Managers' Index remains dismal, stuck, depressed - suggesting subdued activity.Read More
What are the economic policy directions SA can take from here?
Covid-19 and the lockdown is a highly complex situation that will require new thinking that evolves over time.Read More
Rwanda’s rapidly industrialising economy is getting a R35 billion Silicon Valley
"Rwanda - they don't feel sorry for themselves. They don't blame foreigners or the rest of the world," says Nicky Verd.Read More
'People queue in chairs outside Tops while SAB unloads precious, precious cargo'
"I’m here for work purposes," says EWN reporter Petrus Botha.Read More
‘Significant’ petrol price hike on Wednesday is indicative of good news
Expect a petrol price hike of about R1.20 per litre as the world economy gets into gear once more.Read More
Curfew on public transport to be lifted, domestic air travel phased in
Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula outlined the relaxation of transport regulations under Level 3 of the national lockdown during a media briefing on Saturday.Read More
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching
Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters.Read More
Online wine store shuts its 'doors' temporarily due to influx of orders
Getwine.co.za COO says before lockdown there was also a rush of sales and in fact, many liquor stores depleted their stock.Read More
Cape Town accounting firm pivots to help small businesses deal with Covid-19
Bright Path Consulting invested in mask-making with a group of women in the community and gave Groote Schuur Hospital 5000 masks.Read More