City of Cape Town launches 'CPT Up & Running' to build business hit by lockdown

The devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic has made its presence felt on the economic activities of small, medium and micro businesses in Cape Town.

To help revive the city’s economy, the City of Cape Town’s Economic Task Team has formulated the Economic Action Plan to provide SMMEs with the support that they need to work towards recovering from the Covid-19 crisis.

The Invest Cape Town initiative seeks to enable the future development of our city and gives business owners a platform to discuss how Covid-19 has impacted their businesses and, the strides they have made to combat the impact on their businesses.

In this episode, Kieno Kammies chats to Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities, Alderman James Vos about the importance of businesses enforcing health and safety protocols to ensure that operations are safe for customers and workers when they get back to business.

The City of Cape Town and Invest Cape Town stand behind all businesses as they reopen their doors after the recent lockdown and, encourage them to adhere to all health and safety regulations in order to limit the spread of Covid-19 within the Cape Metropole.

The campaign aims to ignite a sense of belonging and togetherness among Capetonians and it's a call to action for residents to work together as one city to get back to work safely and, to avoid a return to hard lockdown. Alderman James Vos, Mayoral Committee Member for Economic Opportunities

By working together, as one city, we can overcome the economic impact of Covid-19 on our city. The City and Invest Cape Town are here to help rebuild our economy. Visit investcapetown.com and tell us how you and your business have adapted and innovated to combat the effects of Covid-19.