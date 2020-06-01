Trump's rhetoric fuels anti-science, says medical researcher
US President Donald Trump has explicitly promoted the mistrust of vaccines, says medical researcher Dr. Rebecca Hodes.
Hodes, a medical historian and the Director of the AIDS and Society Research Unit, says Trump's reckless tweets and utterances have been proven to intensify anti-vaccine attitudes among his supporters.
People are horribly confused. President Trump has shown mistrust of science in a way that agitates people further and amplifies the voices of anti-science, pro-conspiracy theoryDr Rebecca Hodes, Director - AIDS and Society Research Unit - UCT Centre for Social Science Research
Despite the fact that numerous studies discrediting the notion that vaccines cause autism and other chronic illnesses, the anti-vaccination movement is prominent in the United States.
With the anti-vaxxer movement, it's often not scientific articles that people are relying on.Dr Rebecca Hodes, Director - AIDS and Society Research Unit - UCT Centre for Social Science Research
When we look at anti-vaccination popular responses, they tend to be very specific to context and places.Dr Rebecca Hodes, Director - AIDS and Society Research Unit - UCT Centre for Social Science Research
Traditionally in South Africa, we've had a very different culture in responding to vaccines, and that's partly to do with an extremely long history of using vaccination to prevent disease.Dr Rebecca Hodes, Director - AIDS and Society Research Unit - UCT Centre for Social Science Research
In South Africa at present, we have stunningly high rates of uptake of vaccines and immunisations within the public health sector.Dr Rebecca Hodes, Director - AIDS and Society Research Unit - UCT Centre for Social Science Research
