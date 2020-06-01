Plea for hospitality businesses across SA to accommodate healthcare workers
As Covid-19 infections increase in South Africa, frontline healthcare workers need our support and protection.
Ubuntu Beds aims to connect empty hospitality businesses with healthcare workers who need a place to stay close to their work.
The establishments provide beds to doctors, nurses and other healthcare professionals for free.
Ubuntu Beds founder Kim Whitaker has encouraged businesspeople who own apartments, hotels, BnBs, backpackers, and other types of accommodation in outlying areas to join the efforts.
RELATED: Capetonian who recovered from Covid-19 opens hotels and hostels to medical staff
Whitaker says many establishments are being used as quarantine facilities and shelter for people awaiting their Covid-19 test results.
She says there is growing demand for accommodation in places such as Secunda in Mpumalanga, Mthatha in the Eastern Cape as well as St Lucia and Richard's Bay in KwaZulu-Natal.
We still need more beds, especially in outlying areas. We're appealing to accommodation owners to sign up.Kim Whitaker, Founder - Ubuntu Beds
As infection rates spike in different locations, we're really seeing the need increase. It doubles every day.Kim Whitaker, Founder - Ubuntu Beds
In St Lucia and Richard's Bay we have a severe shortage of beds, whereas, in Cape Town and Joburg, we are blessed with a number of beds and are able to place people quickly.Kim Whitaker, Founder - Ubuntu Beds
Whitaker, a Cape Town-based tourism entrepreneur, created the Ubuntu Beds initiative after contracting Covid-19 back in March.
Visit the Ubuntu Beds website to sign up or learn more.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
