This is the research informing DBE decision to delay school reopening
Godwin Khosa of the National Education Collaboration (NEC) Trust presented their research into just how prepared or unprepared our schools are, alongside Minister Angie Motshekga on June 1.
He speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the findings.
Khosa explains that the survey was commissioned by the Department of Basic Education.
He says they focused on four areas: auditing, research, understanding of education data systems, and the ability to collect telephone survey data.
Included in the questions posed where what is the readiness of the system to receive the learners, the readiness of provinces, blockages to readiness, and general observations.
The overarching observation made was that the readiness of provinces was checkered across the country.Godwin Khosa - National Education Collaboration Trust
The greatest readiness was felt to come from Gauteng and the Western Cape.
So should provinces like the Western Cape open schools?
We drew a very clear line between auditing and evaluation which is independent and decision-making and implementation which is the responsibility of the department. And it is important to draw that line. Otherwise, you then get confused.Godwin Khosa - National Education Collaboration Trust
The research concludes that some areas such as KZN are high risk.
It is a combination of two broad factors. One is to what extent have the provinces gone through all the required steps and can we see evidence in that regard, and two, was the information available?Godwin Khosa - National Education Collaboration Trust
He says Limpopo, Mpumalanga and Kwa-Zulu Natal performed poorly on the reporting aspect.
And you cannot make any opinions on the basis of no information, and in fact, reporting is part of the necessary steps that have to be satisfied.Godwin Khosa - National Education Collaboration Trust
We need to know where the PPEs are...and I must say the reporting in those provinces was not good enough.Godwin Khosa - National Education Collaboration Trust
He criticises procurement practices in South Africa.
The procurement policies and processes we have in this country are sound, but they don't work in times of emergency. They just frustrate the process.Godwin Khosa - National Education Collaboration Trust
This has led to the slow delivery of PPE to schools and going forward these procurement policies need to be tightened, he says.
Listen to the interview below:
