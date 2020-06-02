Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform
After cancelling their 2020 performance season, The Fugard Theatre has launched a new digital platform, The Fugard at Home.
The platform offers audiences a unique opportunity to access a range of theatrical content on The Fugard Theatre's website.
Theatre lovers can stream some of The Fugard Theatre’s acclaimed past productions as well as content from other theatre houses locally and abroad.
Website visitors can also learn more about Athol Fugard's work as well as the history of the theatre building, and even take a 360-degree tour of the theatre’s foyer.
The theatre's artistic director Greg Karvellas says the streaming of historic productions from their archives will be offered for free.
Karvellas says the Fugard Theatre hopes to produce new work created specifically for the digital platform.
He says they are working on The Performer Series, made up of 10 and 15-minute monologues and duologues filmed on stage.
Karvellas says the Fugard Theatre is committed to supporting actors and artists during this difficult and uncertain time.
We wanted to create an interactive hub.Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director - Fugard Theatre
We're reaching out to all the theatre's and trying to draw connections amongst all of us and hoping that audiences don't forget us. and don't forget that fabulous that happens, and that will happen again.Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director - Fugard Theatre
The platform creates a space for our audiences to come and explore the Fugard, even if it is just on their screens, and engage with what's happening around the world and all around South Africa.Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director - Fugard Theatre
Our job as creatives and storytellers in theatres is to come up with ways to engage our audience and to keep telling stories and reflecting this common humanity that is so important to us.Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director - Fugard Theatre
The Fugard Theatre at Home will be announcing exciting additions to the platform in the coming weeks.
Visit the Fugard Theatre’s website to learn more. You can also donate towards The Fugard Theatre’s work here.
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive with John Maytham:
More from Entertainment
1 500 artists to receive relief funding, arts regulations relaxed
Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced that R200m is now available to help artists and athletes after a financial boost from MECs.Read More
Marc Lottering to kick off CapeTalk's new music offering this weekend
Beloved comedian Marc Lottering is taking over the airwaves this Saturday as CapeTalk switches up its weekend music programme.Read More
Cape Town gets a drive-in cinema - with an LED screen for daytime watching
Initially, it’ll allow up to 150 cars, says Mother City Drive-In co-founder Lyle Masters.Read More
CT organisers working on drive-in event experience for movies, music and comedy
Watch this space: The Mother City Drive-In will soon launch its offering of safe, social distance friendly entertainment in Cape Town.Read More
PJ Powers, Tygerberg Children's Choir record powerful version of World in Union
They produced and recorded the beautiful tribute to all Covid-19 essential workers while in isolation during the lockdown.Read More
[VIDEO] Where did you get the cigarette? ZOL creator's new beat stars Bheki Cele
Max Hurrell made international headlines putting NDZ to music. Now it's the police minister's turn.Read More
Max Hurrell's ZOL on almost 10 million views accross platforms
"I didn’t expect ZOL to go this wild – not at all! It’s on, like, almost 10 million views, across all platforms," says Hurrell.Read More
Max Hurrell's 'ZOL' makes international headlines
Max Hurrell was unknown two weeks ago. Minister Dlamini-Zuma broke smokers’ hearts – he dropped ZOL, and the rest is history.Read More
[WATCH] Unicef releases remake of Makeba's 'Pata Pata' to highlight Covid-19
The hit song made popular by the late Miriam Makeba features UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, Angélique Kidjo on lead vocals.Read More
The world remembers 'the King of Rock 'n' Roll'
American music pioneer Little Richard died on Saturday, aged 87.Read More
More from Lifestyle
Sturks Tobacco Shop shuts doors after 226 years
The cigarette ban has killed the oldest store in South Africa. Lester Kiewit interviews Sturks Tobacco Shop owner Diane Chakim.Read More
Kids don’t die from Covid-19, or spread it - SA Paediatric Association
It’s OK to send your kids to school, says Professor Haroon Saloojee of the South African Paediatric Association.Read More
So far TMNP is the only option for Capetonians to go hiking under level 3
Only open-access parks are open so hiking areas exclude access-controlled Cape Point and Boulders Beach until further notice.Read More
'Anxiety and over-eating top 2 lockdown conditions, more South Africans smoking'
An Ipsos poll found that under-exercising, insomnia and depression have also been problems for South Africans under lockdown.Read More
Liquor traders brace for booze demand similar to Black Friday and NYE
The Liquor Traders Association of SA is expecting high demand from next week when the sale of alcohol resumes under level 3 lockdown.Read More
Tick off your bucket list post-lockdown with shark cage diving vouchers
The White Shark Diving Company in Gansbaai is offering adventure lovers vouchers for a shark cage diving experience that they'll never forget.Read More
'Hail, Satan!' – former Christian pastor registers Satanic Church in SA
Christians believe in the Devil. Satanists don’t. Lester Kiewit interviews Riaan Swiegelaar, cofounder of the SA Satanic Church.Read More
140 Covid-19 cases at 20 old age homes across WC, says Social Development boss
A number of old age homes in the Western Cape have had Covid-19 outbreaks, the Department of Social Development has confirmed.Read More
These are the new trading hours for liquor outlets under level 3
The National Command Council has revealed the detailed regulations governing the sale of alcohol under level 3 lockdown.Read More