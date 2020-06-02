Fugard Theatre brings the performing arts to your living room with new platform





After cancelling their 2020 performance season, The Fugard Theatre has launched a new digital platform, The Fugard at Home.

The platform offers audiences a unique opportunity to access a range of theatrical content on The Fugard Theatre's website.

Theatre lovers can stream some of The Fugard Theatre’s acclaimed past productions as well as content from other theatre houses locally and abroad.

Website visitors can also learn more about Athol Fugard's work as well as the history of the theatre building, and even take a 360-degree tour of the theatre’s foyer.

The theatre's artistic director Greg Karvellas says the streaming of historic productions from their archives will be offered for free.

Karvellas says the Fugard Theatre hopes to produce new work created specifically for the digital platform.

He says they are working on The Performer Series, made up of 10 and 15-minute monologues and duologues filmed on stage.

Karvellas says the Fugard Theatre is committed to supporting actors and artists during this difficult and uncertain time.

We wanted to create an interactive hub. Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director - Fugard Theatre

We're reaching out to all the theatre's and trying to draw connections amongst all of us and hoping that audiences don't forget us. and don't forget that fabulous that happens, and that will happen again. Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director - Fugard Theatre

The platform creates a space for our audiences to come and explore the Fugard, even if it is just on their screens, and engage with what's happening around the world and all around South Africa. Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director - Fugard Theatre

Our job as creatives and storytellers in theatres is to come up with ways to engage our audience and to keep telling stories and reflecting this common humanity that is so important to us. Greg Karvellas, Artistic Director - Fugard Theatre

The Fugard Theatre at Home will be announcing exciting additions to the platform in the coming weeks.

The Fugard Theatre at Home will be announcing exciting additions to the platform in the coming weeks.

