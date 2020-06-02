Streaming issues? Report here
The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
Today at 20:10
News focus: As we enter Level 3, remember: on average, police kill someone every single day in SA, lockdown or no. For sustained, data driven coverage on #policebrutality follow @viewfinderjourn
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Daneel Knoetze
Today at 20:25
Diabetes SA
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Today at 20:48
Littering down 50% but what about more plastics in your packaging?
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Xanthea Limberg - Mayoral Committee Member for Water and Waste Services at City Of Cape Town
Today at 21:05
As a recovering addict I am taking the Government on, as one of the 10 co-applicants in the BATSA case
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Melinda Ferguson - Motoring Jounalist at ...
Today at 21:31
The dangers of the unstructured resumption of the sale of alcohol
Tonight with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Shaun Shelley - Organiser at SA Drug Policy Week
Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again?

2 June 2020 6:39 PM
by
Tags:
Eskom
Electricity
level 3
grid
Lockdown
COVID-19

Level 3 of lockdown started this week and business is picking up.

Electricity usage is usually a good indicator if the economy is kicking off again.

Has there been an increase the past few days since Alert level 3 started?

The Money Show interviews Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer at Eskom.

Nothing spectacular the last two days but what we have seen over the last two weeks was a steady increase in demand - an evening peak of between 30 and 31 thousand Megawatts - quite up from the lockdown demand of 24 thousand Megawatts.

Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom

Is that not winter-related or does that indicate an increase in daytime industrial activity?

We've actually seen an industrial increase from heavy metal customers as well as mines - we've also had a discussion with the Minerals Council last week on what we can expect.

Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom

We've seen an increase from about 23 - 24 thousand to just under 31 thousand MegaWatts.

Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom

We were quite privileged during lockdown to do quite some opportunistic short-term urgent maintenance... unfortunately the reliabiality maintenance that takes 30 to 60 days we had to sit out but we did quite a bit of short-term maintenance so...yes we'll meet demand.

Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Towards the middle of July we expect a demand in excess of 33-and-a-half thousand Megawatts.

Jan Oberholzer, COO- Eskom
An Eskom substation. Picture: @Eskom_SA/Twitter

Listen to the interview below.

This article first appeared on 702 : Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again?


