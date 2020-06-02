Can we see from electricity usage if the economy is kicking off again?





Electricity usage is usually a good indicator if the economy is kicking off again.

Has there been an increase the past few days since Alert level 3 started?

The Money Show interviews Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer at Eskom.

Nothing spectacular the last two days but what we have seen over the last two weeks was a steady increase in demand - an evening peak of between 30 and 31 thousand Megawatts - quite up from the lockdown demand of 24 thousand Megawatts. Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom

Is that not winter-related or does that indicate an increase in daytime industrial activity?

We've actually seen an industrial increase from heavy metal customers as well as mines - we've also had a discussion with the Minerals Council last week on what we can expect. Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom

We've seen an increase from about 23 - 24 thousand to just under 31 thousand MegaWatts. Jan Oberholzer, Chief Operating Officer - Eskom

We were quite privileged during lockdown to do quite some opportunistic short-term urgent maintenance... unfortunately the reliabiality maintenance that takes 30 to 60 days we had to sit out but we did quite a bit of short-term maintenance so...yes we'll meet demand. Jan Oberholzer, COO - Eskom

Towards the middle of July we expect a demand in excess of 33-and-a-half thousand Megawatts. Jan Oberholzer, COO- Eskom

